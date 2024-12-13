Fabian Hurzeler has provided some key injury updates ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will look to end a run of three games without a win when the Eagles visit the Amex on Sunday (December 15).

Bragging rights against their bitter rivals are also at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the media this morning (Friday). He revealed Joel Veltman has a ‘50-50’ chance of playing in this match, adding: “We have to wait for the next two days.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said it is ‘always important to make the Seagulls supporters proud' after securing a valuable win at Bournemouth. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The German gave Jack Hinshelwood a ‘40-60’ chance of playing, whilst Ferdi Kadioglu is less likely at ‘20-80’. James Milner is still unlikely to feature, too, at ‘10-90’.

On Solly March, who has been out since October 2023, Hurzeler said: “He is getting closer. He could be a possible option. But we need to be really patient with him now.

“He has had a full training week and he’s doing well. He is pushing to be an option for the squad. And now it’s about talking with the medical staff about what is the right moment to integrate him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He needs to be prepared for the Premier League and after being injured for such a long time we have to be careful and take care of his health, although I know that he’s really pushing.”

Hurzeler was asked if it has been beneficial to have a full week on the training ground to iron out some problems.

He said: “It’s always nice to have more training sessions, to work with the team, try to reflect on the last games, try to improve and to integrate some principles. Hopefully we have used this week in the right way.

“I think one big part is the game management, not only Leicester but it was also [the same] against Fulham and Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has happened several times. Game management is a part of it but also what culture you integrate in the club. And we talked a lot about the winning culture and how we can lift this.

"It’s also how you improve the game to play consistently for 90 minutes; how you work on details because the goals happen for a reason and we have to analyse the reasons and we then have to find the right solutions, so we need not only training on the pitch but also discussions and opinions from the players. It’s a lot of work, but work pays off.”

Hurzeler said he ‘always’ judges himself before his players.

He added: “The first thing is I reflect myself, my decisions, my behaviour. You can’t be critical with other people if you’re not the most self-critical person in the building.”