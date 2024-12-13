'We have to wait' - Fabian Hurzeler issues key injury updates on five Brighton stars ahead of Crystal Palace clash

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 17:50 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 18:16 BST
Fabian Hurzeler has provided some key injury updates ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend.

Brighton will look to end a run of three games without a win when the Eagles visit the Amex on Sunday (December 15).

Bragging rights against their bitter rivals are also at stake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the media this morning (Friday). He revealed Joel Veltman has a ‘50-50’ chance of playing in this match, adding: “We have to wait for the next two days.”

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said it is ‘always important to make the Seagulls supporters proud' after securing a valuable win at Bournemouth. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)placeholder image
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said it is ‘always important to make the Seagulls supporters proud' after securing a valuable win at Bournemouth. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The German gave Jack Hinshelwood a ‘40-60’ chance of playing, whilst Ferdi Kadioglu is less likely at ‘20-80’. James Milner is still unlikely to feature, too, at ‘10-90’.

On Solly March, who has been out since October 2023, Hurzeler said: “He is getting closer. He could be a possible option. But we need to be really patient with him now.

“He has had a full training week and he’s doing well. He is pushing to be an option for the squad. And now it’s about talking with the medical staff about what is the right moment to integrate him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He needs to be prepared for the Premier League and after being injured for such a long time we have to be careful and take care of his health, although I know that he’s really pushing.”

Hurzeler was asked if it has been beneficial to have a full week on the training ground to iron out some problems.

He said: “It’s always nice to have more training sessions, to work with the team, try to reflect on the last games, try to improve and to integrate some principles. Hopefully we have used this week in the right way.

“I think one big part is the game management, not only Leicester but it was also [the same] against Fulham and Southampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has happened several times. Game management is a part of it but also what culture you integrate in the club. And we talked a lot about the winning culture and how we can lift this.

"It’s also how you improve the game to play consistently for 90 minutes; how you work on details because the goals happen for a reason and we have to analyse the reasons and we then have to find the right solutions, so we need not only training on the pitch but also discussions and opinions from the players. It’s a lot of work, but work pays off.”

Hurzeler said he ‘always’ judges himself before his players.

He added: “The first thing is I reflect myself, my decisions, my behaviour. You can’t be critical with other people if you’re not the most self-critical person in the building.”

Related topics:Fabian HurzelerJames MilnerCrystal PalaceBrightonEaglesJoel Veltman

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice