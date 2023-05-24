Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi insists the club must improve their squad as they prepare for Europe next season

Brighton sealed continental football football for next term last Sunday for the first time in their history. Albion are sixth in the top flight with two games remaining and are all but certain to play in the Europa League as their goal difference is superior to Aston Villa.

De Zerbi is keen to be competitive in Europe but warns the squad must improve in order to tackle the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europe.

“I push with Tony (Bloom, Brighton owner) to improve the squad every day,” said De Zerbi. “I don’t want my club to spend too much money but we have to improve. To compete in four competitions, we have to improve and know the situation.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will lead his team to Europe next season

“Leicester, West Ham this year explain the Premier League. If you don’t improve year by year you can find a surprise the year after because our achievement this year is not important for the next year. Next year we will start not in sixth position, we start level with the other teams.”

The task becomes all the more tricky as key midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are tipped to exit with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United and Man City all poised.

“They can have the possibility to change (clubs) because they deserve to play in another level.

“But now we can offer them the possibility to play in Europe because our level is bigger now. We can offer them one possibility more.”

The Italian added: “When I work, I think for myself, I think for my club but I think still for the players because the players have one career, one life and we can’t decide for them.