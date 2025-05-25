'We really have to' - Fabian Hurzeler reveals what Brighton must do to qualify for Europe next season

Despite thrashing Spurs, the Brighton boss revealed what Albion need to improve on after missing out on European football.

Brighton played Spurs away in a Premier League clash on Sunday, May 25.

Spurs began the game full of confidence, coming off their Europa League win on Wednesday.

The stadium was booming with an attendance of 61,449 as Tottenham looked to round off the season with a win.

The Europa League winners opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Mats Wieffer trod on Mathys Tel’s foot in the box, awarding the home side a penalty. It was a really clumsy challenge and a poor one to concede.

In the second half, Albion were able to level the score thanks to a corner from Gruda, which was headed on by Webster, it fell kindly to Jack Hinshelwood who rifled it home from close range.

After that, the Seagulls were well and truly knocking on Tottenham's door. Their energy levels and attack became prominent, forcing the opposition into defence.

Albion came very close in the 63rd minute of the fixture, with Baleba’s deflected shot hitting the post.

Then in the 65th minute, Jack Hinshelwood gave Brighton the lead with an extremely cheeky backheeled goal from close in. That was his third goal in two matches.

Albion weren’t done there. Diego Gomez was fouled in the box near the end, which awarded his side a penalty. From the spot, Matt O’Riley finished it off expertly.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Diego Gomez, rifled that ball into the top-left corner from outside the box. It was a lovely strike and rounded off a solid performance from Brighton.

In the post-match press conference after the game, Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World what Albion must improve next season.

He also summed up his first full season as a Premier League manager.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “(It’s been) Challenging. I went through, together with the team, a learning process.

"We went together through a lot of adversities, and we faced them in the right way.

"We showed personality, we showed character.

"Overall, I'm very happy and very proud of how the team performed. We collected a high number of points. Unfortunately, we couldn't make it to Europe.

"I think in a lot of other seasons, this amount of points might be enough.

"I'm happy how we stuck together, that we always showed our style of play.

"We never lost it. We always had high intensity on the pitch. We always showed a lot of courage in possession, and that's the thing.

"We built a foundation, and on that foundation, we have to continue building next season. I think the main point to improve is the consistency.

"The consistency in the results, the consistency in the performances, and that's the thing we really have to focus on next season.”