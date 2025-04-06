'We need to' - Alan Shearer completely disagrees after major Crystal Palace and Brighton decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Match of the Day give their verdict on Brighton’s 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace

Palace substitute Nketiah appealed for a penalty following a challenge with Brighton Pervis Estupinan, but was instead booked for simulation.

It was a decision that would soon prove costly as the former Arsenal striker was sent off 10 minutes after his introduction with a second yellow card, this time for a high boot on Jan Paul Van Hecke.

Brighton's Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke holds his head after a high tackle by Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah

Palace’s job got even harder when Marc Guehi was then issued a second yellow of his own on the stroke of normal time, going in for a tackle but catching Brajan Gruda studs-up.

But Palace’s task got a bit easier when Albion defender Van Hecke was then shown the door in added time.

"I think we need to look at Nketiah," said Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

Shearer, who was on pundit duty with former Liverpool man Danny Murphy, responded. "He's been very unlucky, that's very very harsh.

"When I first saw it I thought yeah he's definitely dived he goes together with Estupinan and there is contact. His leg just clipping.

Shearer then felt the striker's delayed reaction to go to ground prompted the referee to issue a yellow.

"He takes another step and then thinks he's got to go down but when you're running at that pace, you've been clipped, it is very very difficult and he might have been trying to but there's contact. That's very very harsh, yellow card."

Lineker and Shearer were also in agreement that his second yellow was correct.

"He is on that [yellow]," Shearer added. "I don't think I have any complaints about that one but certainly the first one I think is very harsh."

Murphy though had no major issue with the first yellow card as he feels it helps to clamp down on simulation "even if the odd one is wrong."

Murphy said: "Although I agree, I would like to see more officials give more yellows for simulation. If it is simulation. Even if they get the odd one wrong Gary, because I think it will help cut it out."

Daniel Munoz’s deflected strike 10 minutes into the second half ultimately made the difference at Selhurst Park after Danny Welbeck had cancelled out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s third-minute opener.

Brighton had to reflect on another frustrating result, one week after they were knocked out of their own FA Cup last-eight encounter by Nottingham Forest in a penalty shootout, then were beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa.

“Yeah really poor week for them [Brighton],” said Shearer. “They're still in what eighth position though so there's still games left. So they've still got plenty of time to still start and climb the league and it wouldn't surprise me if they did [reach Europe].”