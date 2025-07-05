'We saw eye to eye' – Charlton Athletic and QPR miss out as Brighton star leaves for Championship club

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Odel Offiah has completed a permanent move from Brighton to Championship club Preston North End, for a fee in the region of £2m.

Offiah, 22, said: “I’m delighted to be here. I can’t wait to get started. It’s obviously a massive club and I just can’t wait to play in front of the fans and show what I’m capable of.

“Speaking to the gaffer here about where he sees me playing and the role I have in the team, I think we saw eye to eye in terms of how I want to develop as a footballer. This is definitely the right place for me.”

Odel Offiah made 10 first team appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion

Offiah joined the club’s academy in 2017 and went on to make 10 senior appearances for Albion, including six in the Premier League.

The defender spent last season on loan with League One Blackpool and the first half of the 2023/24 campaign at Hearts. The defender made 44 appearances for Blackpool and nine for the Scottish club.

Technical director David Weir said: “Odel is a great professional and this move to Preston gives him a great opportunity to play regular football at Championship level.

“He’s been with us the past eight years, and it’s credit to both Odel and our academy staff that he has such a good opportunity. We wish Odel all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts during his time with us.”

Championship clubs QPR and Charlton Athletic were said to be keen but Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom was delighted to seal the deal.

“I’m really happy we’ve managed to bring Odel to the club,” said Heckingbottom.

“He’s a young lad who wants to work hard and keep progressing. He’s really shared our enthusiasm in the conversations we’ve had with him about how we see him fitting into the team.

“We kept a close eye on him last season and a number of clubs were after him, so I’m really pleased to have him with us.”

