'Sealed for £20m' - Manchester United deal closer as Fabrizio Romano posts significant Brighton update

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton are on the cusp of signing Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge – which could pave the way for Pervis Estupinan’s potential switch to Manchester United.

Belgium international left back De Cuyper, 24, has agreed terms with the Seagulls and is set to undergo a medical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabriazio Romano posted: “Maxim De Cuyper to Brighton, here we go! Club to club agreement now sealed for €20m fixed fee plus add-ons.

Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper is close to joining Brighton

De Cuyper will undergo medical and sign in the next 24h, documents are ready. New left back for Fabian Hürzeler and one more key addition for #BHAFC.

De Cuyper has made 114 appearances for Club Brugge and has scored nine goals with 22 assists. He is contracted with the Belgian Pro League club until August 2028 but the two sides seem to have a agreed terms.

De Cuyper has 10 caps for Belgium, with three goals in those 10 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pervis Estupinan to Manchester United

Brighton have been short of options at left back for quite some time and their need for De Cuyper gathered pace when Estupinan announced he is keen to leave this summer.

The Ecuadorian has been a key man for the Seagulls and last term he made 30 Premier League appearances. Estupinan recently told South American media: “The truth is there have been three years in Brighton with a lot of learning.

“But this will be a transfer market with a lot of movement. The club know that I would like to grow, that I would like to keep growing.

"The club have understood this. I’ve spoken to the club. The club have given me this bit of freedom to be able to make a decision. Now we will try to see better what is on the table and to see where we can go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United as Ruben Amorim looks to improve the squad that finished 15th in the table last season – 19 points behind Brighton.

Estupinan has a guide price of around £30m and this could be his last chance to seal a major move and lucrative contract.

Last week Brighton confirmed the exit of another left back, Valentín Barco, who joined French club Strasbourg for around £8m after spending the second half of last season on loan with the Ligue 1 outfit.

For your next Albion read: Brighton confirm new arrival as 'outstanding' addition joins from Leicester City