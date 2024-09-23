Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jan Paul van Hecke cut a forlorn figure after Brighton were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest.

It was the Dutch centre back’s superb cross that got Brighton back into the game after they went behind early doors – but you got the sense he wasn’t thinking about that moment post-match.

“It’s two points dropped,” the 24-year-old said.

“It’s a frustrating one. I’m really frustrated.”

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jan Paul van Hecke provided the assist for Jack Hinshelwood's goal against Nottingham Forest (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Former Albion striker Chris Wood gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot on the 13th minute after Carlos Baleba’s foul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albion responded well and were ahead by half-time – with 19-year-old Hinshelwood scoring a fine header and Danny Welbeck curling in a brilliant free-kick.

However, after failing to find a third goal, the hosts were pegged back. Ramón Sosa was the man to put the finishing touch on a swift counter attack.

"We were unlucky to go down but we fight ourselves back to 2-1,” Van Hecke said.

"I felt in that moment, we were strong.

“We had all the control, we get a few chances to score 3-1. The one time we are not alert enough, they score. We had enough time to score again, but we were way too rushed. We couldn’t score another one so we’re disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the same as last week [goalless draw against Ipswich]. Now again we draw so we need to improve.

"Forest are a good team but with how it went, we should have three points. I’m disappointed we didn’t win.

“Especially when you go 2-1 up after being a goal down.”

A win would have put Brighton above Arsenal into fourth place but they have to instead settle for seventh place.

They remain unbeaten, with wins against Everton and Manchester United – which proceeded three draws on the bounce, starting at Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Hurzeler was named manager of the month for August after their fine start to the season.

It has also been a positive season, so far, for Van Hecke himself. The centre half made his senior Netherlands debut against Germany earlier this month.

"There’s a good energy in the club,” Van Hecke said.

"We are really hard to beat. We are five games unbeaten – the manager is doing a great job.

"[But] today and last week, we should have more points and be higher up in the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match against Nottingham Forest became very heated late on – with Morgan Gibbs-White and both managers sent off.

Van Hecke said he saw the tackle on substitute Joao Pedro which sparked the tension – but he was not aware Fabian Hurzeler was among those shown a red card.

On the return of Pedro, the Dutchman said: “He’s one of our main men. You can feel the difference on the pitch when he’s back. Hopefully his knock today isn’t too bad. We need good players on the pitch.”