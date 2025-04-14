Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley said he was one of those guilty of not being ‘ruthless enough’ against Leicester City.

For the second time this season, Albion were unable to hold onto their lead against Leicester – and ended up drawing 2-2.

They twice took the lead – through Joao Pedro penalties – on Saturday (April 12) but the visitors fought back on both occasions.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team had not scored in the Premier League since January before kick-off but Stephy Mavididi and Caleb Okoli were both able to breach the Seagulls’ last line of defence.

O’Riley – who hit the post and missed a glorious chance to score a header during the game – said: “It’s very frustrating – lots of chances wasted. For myself included.

"We just not ruthless enough in both boxes, really.

“I always tried to get in the box. I always tried to time my runs well.

“I think the one I definitely should have scored was the header in the first half. The other ones were not half chances, but a little bit more unlucky.

"I always just tried to get in the box as much as possible because I know that's where the goals are, and I know if I keep doing that, I'll score and help the team.”

Albion started both halves strongly and on the frontfoot but twice failed to kill the game after Pedro’s goals.

“It felt like we stopped playing a bit for the last half an hour,” O’Riley said.

"I'll have to watch it back and see properly, but it looked like we kind of just stopped showing for the ball, stopped playing with courage, and maybe stopped counter-pressing like we were before.

"It just looked like we got quite passive in general, both on and off the ball, and regardless of who you play against, you can't afford to do that in this league because you'll get punished, and I think they deserve to get a draw in the end.”

It was a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Europe competition hopefuls Brighton, who have now winless in the last three Premier League games. They previously lost to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are ninth in the table, with six games remaining, and could drop to tenth if Bournemouth beat Fulham on Monday night.