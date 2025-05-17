Brighton's Argentinian midfielder Facundo Buonanotte spent the season loan at Leicester

All the latest team and transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said talks will be held with loan duo Facundo Buonanotte and Julio Enciso.

Buonanotte, 20, has spent the season on loan at relegated Leicester City, while Enciso joined relegated Ipswich Town last January.

Buonanotte – who has six goals and four assists this term – started the season well under previous boss Steve Cooper but struggled with current head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Meanwhile, Enciso, 21, made a positive impact with the Tractor Boys two goals and three assists. The Albion duo face each other this Saturday as Ipswich welcome Leicester to the King Power Stadium but their futures beyond that look uncertain.

“Every player who has a contract with our club and who is on loan is a possible player for us,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “And we follow quite in detail the development from the loan players because I think it's very important to give them attention.

"It doesn't mean if they're not here that we don't try to work with them. So, we have two great loan managers who really take care of them. Really try to work with them and spend their time with them and I think it's crucial for the development.

"And then it's always about understanding which profile the loan player has and do we need this profile next season here?

"And we will have the discussions with these players as soon as possible. Some of them we will see here in the pre-season, some of them might get the chance to train with us and then we have to make decisions.”

