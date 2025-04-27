Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Brighton talent impressing Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler heaped praise on young Brighton defender Charlie Tasker.

Tasker has been included in Hurzeler's recent matchday squads but is yet to make a first team appearance for the Seagulls.

The 19-year-old right back has progressed through the youth ranks at Brighton and has made a good impression on the head coach.

Charlie Tasker of Brighton has made a good impression on head coach Fabian Hurzeler

Hurzeler has previously spoken on the importance of homegorwn players in the first team at Brighton and Tasker could well have a bright future with the club.

Tasker is currently behind Joel Veltman and Tariq LAmptey for the right back slot, while midfielders Jack Hinshelwood and Mats Wieffer can also fill in on the right hand side of the defence.

Lamptey – who has previously been linked with Fulham and Wolves – is out of contract this summer and widely tipped to leave the Amex Stadium in the next transfer window.

The former Chelsea man almost joined Ajax in January but stayed at Brighton due to injuries.

If Lamptey does move on this summer, it could create space for Tasker and Hurzeler feels as though he is ready.

"Every player who's in the squad has the chance to play for us and that's the same for Charlie," said Hurzeler. "Charlie's a homegrown player. He's been here since he was six years old, he went through the academy.

"He has all the values from this club inside of his body. He has the physical basics to play in the Premier League. He has the mindset to play in the Premier League. He’s a very humble and grounded character, and we really appreciate that.

"He's now a part of our first team, so I always say to him that he has to be patient, that he has to work hard in the training sessions.

"I'm someone who doesn’t care about age, it's only about being better than your teammate and what he's trying to do every day.

"If we see the chance is there for him to be a starter or to get into the game, then I'm sure we will do it soon."

