Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that striker Deniz Undav could be on his way out of Brighton & Hove Albion after admitting he has ‘enough’ options in attack.

The 27-year-old is reportedly set to join Bundesliga outfit VfB Stuttgart on a one-year loan with an option to buy.

Undav struggled to nail down a place in De Zerbi’s starting eleven during his debut season at the Seagulls.

The German scored eight goals in 30 appearances but started just six of Albion’s 38 Premier League matches.

He finished the 2022-23 campaign in brilliant form, netting three goals in his last five Premier League games.

Undav has featured in the Seagulls’ pre-season tour of the US. The forward came off the bench to score in Albion’s first Premier League Summer Series match – a 4-3 loss to Chelsea on July 23.

He came on as a substitute in the 2-0 victory over Brentford three days later, but Undav wasn’t included in the line-up for last night’s 2-1 loss against Newcastle United.

And speaking after the defeat to the Magpies, De Zerbi said: In striker position, I have three players more than Undav. We will see in the future for Undav in these days about the transfer market.