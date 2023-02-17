Edit Account-Sign Out
Welbeck, Colwill, Lallana: Full Brighton injury update ahead of Fulham game

Brighton will be looking continue their unbeaten run in 2023 when they face fellow surprise package Fulham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (February 18).

By Frankie Elliott
45 minutes ago

The Seagulls have not lost so far in this calendar year, winning five games and drawing two, pushing them into European contention and the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Albion were unlucky not to come away with three points from their last game. Roberto De Zerbi’s side drew 1-1 away at arch rivals Crystal Palace, but created enough clear-cut chances to win the A23 derby and had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside by VAR.

Brighton are currently sixth in the Premier League table, six points off fourth place Newcastle, with a game in hand.

Albion were unlucky not to come away with three points from their last game. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Saturday’s opponents Fulham have also impressed this season and unexpectedly find themselves in the European football qualification conversation.

The on-loan Chelsea defender has been out of action for five weeks after picking up a quadricep injury in training. De Zerbi will hope to have him back in training next week or their FA Cup fifth road tie away at Stoke City on February 28.

Last season’s Championship winners have won five of their last eight league games, most recently brushing aside fellow promotion winners Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, thanks goals from Manor Solomon and ex-Chelsea and Arsenal winger William.

Many tipped the Cottagers to go straight back down to the second tier this season, but last Saturday's win meant the West London outfit are one place below Albion in the table on goal difference.

Here is the latest news on the Brighton injury front ahead of the big game.

The ex-England striker had heavy strapping and ice around his shin and calf area after being subbed off against Bournemouth (February 4). De Zerbi told the press last weekend that he would be without the 32-year-old for a couple of weeks and will hope to have him back for the FA Cup tie with Stoke. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
The veteran midfielder came off injured in Albion's 2-2 draw with Leicester on January 21, having been in a rich vein of form since De Zerbi took charge of the side, scoring three goals and bagging an assist in eight matches prior to hobbling off at the King Power Stadium. The ex-Liverpool player has had recurring muscular issues throughout his career and is hoping to make a return to the side for the Fulham game tomorrow. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
The Polish midfielder has been on the side-lines since picking up a knee injury in April 2021, when Brighton drew 0-0 to Norwich at the Amex Stadium. He returned to light training in Dubai whilst the squad completed their warm winter training camp during the 2022 World Cup, and has been continuing his rehab back at the Lancing training ground, with the hope of being available for selection by the end of this month. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
