Welbeck, Colwill, Lallana: Full Brighton injury update ahead of Fulham game
Brighton will be looking continue their unbeaten run in 2023 when they face fellow surprise package Fulham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (February 18).
By Frankie Elliott
45 minutes ago
The Seagulls have not lost so far in this calendar year, winning five games and drawing two, pushing them into European contention and the last 16 of the FA Cup.
Albion were unlucky not to come away with three points from their last game. Roberto De Zerbi’s side drew 1-1 away at arch rivals Crystal Palace, but created enough clear-cut chances to win the A23 derby and had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside by VAR.
Last season’s Championship winners have won five of their last eight league games, most recently brushing aside fellow promotion winners Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage, thanks goals from Manor Solomon and ex-Chelsea and Arsenal winger William.