West Ham vs Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon, kick-off time, confirmed team news, referee

Brighton and Hove Albion have an impressive record against West Ham in the Premier League

The Hammers were beaten 2-0 at home by champions Manchester City on the opening weekend before losing 1-0 at newly-promoted Nottingham Forest – hitting the woodwork twice as they pressed for an equaliser during the second half.

After getting a first victory of the season with a 3-1 win over Danish side Viborg in their Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday night, Moyes is hoping to build some momentum when they host Brighton on Sunday.

“It is really important we get our first points on the board, really important,” said the West Ham boss, whose team head into the weekend second bottom of the table.

“We don’t want to get in a position where we are too far behind where we don’t want to challenge.

“Our aim is to keep going. We want to be challenging the boys at the top and we know that we’ve got to get off the mark and get started – so let’s hope we can do it on Sunday.”

Brighton have never lost a Premier League fixture against West Ham, winning four and drawing six of the 10 previous meetings.

Potter said: “In my time, we’ve only won one game against West Ham, so that doesn’t feel like such a great record! We’ve had a lot of draws.

“I’ve got a huge respect and admiration for David Moyes and the job that he has done there and as a man I have a lot of time for him.

“It’s an experienced squad with an experienced manager, so we’re ready for a tough game.”

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the London Stadium will be at 2pm

Is it on TV?

No. Weirdly to match will not be shown live as it was not selected. Sky Sports will be showing the Leeds v Chelsea match as the 2pm kick-off. Highlights will be on Match of the Day 2 on BBC2 at 10.30pm

Team news

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is pressing for his first Premier League start.

Summer signing Scamacca opened the scoring in the Europa Conference League play-off win over Danish side Viborg on Thursday night, when winger Maxwel Cornet also came into the side and defender Angelo Ogbonna returned from a long-term knee injury.

Midfielder Declan Rice and full-back Aaron Cresswell will be available again following suspension for the European tie, while new arrival Thilo Kehrer could also feature after the Germany defender came off the bench against Viborg. Craig Dawson (thigh) is stepping up his recovery.

Brighton will include new signing Pervis Estupinan and striker Neal Maupay in their squad at the London Stadium.

Ecuador left-back Estupinan is pushing for his Albion debut after joining from Villarreal for around £16million, while Maupay will return having been left out for last weekend’s goalless draw with Newcastle amid transfer links to top-flight rivals Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Everton.

Head coach Graham Potter has no new selection concerns, but remains without long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee).

