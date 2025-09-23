Carabao Cup third round details as Brighton travel to Barnsley

Brighton and Hove Albion are back in League Cup action on Tuesday as they take on League One Barnsley at the Oakwell Stadium.

Albion progressed to the third round thanks to their 6-0 win at Championship outfit Oxford United last time out, while Barnsley enjoyed a 2-1 home win against Rotherham.

What have the managers said

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane: "I'm really interested to see how our players react before the game and definitely afterwards, because we all watch the Premier League and sometimes I hear players going, 'That player is poor' and I think, 'Hold on a second!'" says Hourihane.

"I really hope one or two players go, 'Is that the level I need to work towards?' That would be nice, just to give them a little insight into the top players."

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler wants to deliver a trophy for the fans: "For sure, it's what the fans are dreaming of and therefore I think we need to give everything for our fans, for our supporters.

"We saw last season that there's always a chance to win a cup. Of course, in some

moments you need a bit of luck, in some moments you need the right teams you face and we are in good shape.

"We look good. Always there's a chance to win something and therefore we need to regenerate now well and then be ready for Barnsley."

What time is kick-off

The Carabao Cup third round contest between Barnsley and Brighton kicks off at Oakwell Stadium on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

Who is the referee?

Tom Reeves will be the man in the middle at the Oakwell Stadium. He will be joined by his assistants Jacob Lehane and Harley McKittrick. The fourth official will be Alex Chilowicz. There is no VAR in operation.

Is the match on TV

Yes, The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Coverage begins at 7:30 pm BST. Fans can also stream the action via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw

The draw for the fourth round is on Wednesday, September 24, following Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale. The draw is expected to start around 10.15pm. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.

Fourth round ball numbers

Grimsby Town Brentford Crystal Palace Swansea City Barnsley or Brighton Burnley or Cardiff Fulham or Cambridge United Lincoln City or Chelsea Wigan or Wycombe Wanderers Wolves or Everton Wrexham or Reading Liverpool or Southampton Huddersfield or Man City Tottenham or Doncaster Newcastle or Bradford City Port Vale or Arsenal

When is the fourth round?

Most of the fourth-round ties are set to kick-off on the evening of Tuesday, October 28 or Wednesday, October 29.

