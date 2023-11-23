What it would take for Brighton to sign Ansu Fati permanently amid Barcelona dilemma and Saudi Arabia links

"It has been tough for him. He started as one of the most important talents in the world and the expectation was maybe too big. This is the right team for him to improve and he can reach the right confidence and mental level to live in another big team."

Ansu Fati is challenged by Jack Robinson of Sheffield United during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United at American Express Community Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi uttered these words earlier this month about Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati. The 21-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou this summer but he is fast becoming a key player for the Albion, particularly as their injury list mounts up, after scoring four goals and bagging one assist in 13 matches in all competitions

However, how likely is it that the forward turns his season-long loan deal into a permanent one at the Amex?

The report states while another loan spell with the Seagulls in 2024/25 is possible, though it may be a long shot, a permanent deal would 'blow apart' the club's salary structure - with Brighton currently paying him £128,000 a week, which is 'way above' what his current teammates earn.

Even if he stars at Albion, Fati's future appears to be uncertain. Due to Barcelona's much-publicised financial constraints, they may look to sell the Spanish international, whose contract at the La Liga outfit expires in 2027.

If the Guinea-Bissau-born attacker were to leave Barcelona, it would provide them with a big profit as he came through their academy and there is no amortisation, a process of writing off the initial cost of a player over the course of their contract, to account for.

Conversely, Joao Felix, who took Fati's spot in Barcelona's team, is on loan from Atletico Madrid but there is no option to buy the Portuguese international. Landing him may be out of the question, unless they sell another player for a big fee.

On top of that, Fati, who is having 80% of his £160,000 a week wages paid for by Brighton, has been linked to a move with Saudi Arabia, where finances are not an issue.

So, if Fati excels this season, Barcelona may keep him or sell him to the highest bidder, or perhaps another loan to get him off their wage bill could be in the offing.

But for Brighton to sign him permanently, it appears they would have to break the bank to get him - which is something owner Tony Bloom is very unlikely to do.