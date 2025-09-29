All the latest Premier League transfer gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United.

The 32-year-old German has progressed well since he arrived at Brighton from German club St Pauli in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite huge injury issues last term, a youthful Hurzeler guided the Seagulls to an eighth place finish, narrowly missing out on a return to Europe.

He has also successfully managed a huge turnover of players during his time on the south coast and has helped develop Brighton's young talent.

The likes of Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari and Yankuba Minteh have also flourished under his guidance and he has also gained the respect of Albion's senior professionals Lewis Dunk, James Milner and Danny Welbeck.

Fabian Hurzeler is a calm operator

The German works calmly within the club's structure of chairman-owner Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler previously had an excellent relationship with sporting director David Weir, who left earlier this month and was replaced by Jason Ayto. How that new relationship works, could be key.

“We will embrace him [Ayto], we will be very open-minded for him, try to integrate him as quick as possible. That’s very important for a new sporting director,” Hurzeler said last week.

“We have already met each other, we have some phone calls and that’s also my responsibility to give him the most information, the best information, the best overview he can have.”

Hurzeler is also a personable presence with the media, although the scrutiny is far less intrusive at Brighton than it would be at Manchester United. But based on how he operates, Hurzeler appears more than capable of dealing with the daily dramas of working at one of the "top clubs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler - unlike Ruben Amorim - is also flexible in his approach to tactics and how he sets his team up.

It's a strange one, because he remains under-appreciated by some of the Brighton fan base, who perhaps preferred the raw emotions of former boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton are currently 10th in the Premier League and it would be a major surprise if Hurzeler - who is contracted with Brighton until 2027 - goes to United, should the struggling Red Devils part company with Amorim. Crystal Place boss Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola would probably be more likely.

Hurzeler and three others linked to Manchester United

But football is a made world - here's what's been reported this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun reported that FA Cup winner Glasner, the impressive Iraola and Hurzeler are the three names under consideration to replace Amorim, if he is sacked by Manchester United.

The Mirror also said that Manchester United have drawn up a short-list but also added former England boss Gareth Southgate to the mix. They say Southgate has ‘direct contact’ to Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Hurzeler’s name was also name-checked within the Mirror’s article.

Sky Sports then reported in their Paper Talk section that Brighton’s Hurzeler is among those being considered, and embedded a video of Gary Neville lamenting the current situation at Old Trafford.

Athletic reporter Adam Crafton posted: “It is hard to see what Man Utd are waiting for with Amorim. The most compelling case for keeping him seems to be the fact the club has churned through other managers and that it’s embarrassing for the people who hired him and then backed him with so much money in the summer.”

For your next Albion read: Opta predicts latest final Premier League table for Chelsea and Brighton after Stamford Bridge clash