Premier League 2025-26 fixture release details

The Premier League has paused briefly but football never really leaves.

The Fifa Club World Cup is in full flow in the United States, England Under-21s are in European Championship action in Slovakia plus there's all the usual drama of the transfer window.

But just in case you are missing your regular dose of top flight action, here’s where and when the 2025-26 Premier League fixtures will be released for Brighton and all their top flight rivals.

Brighton fans will keep a keen eye out for the Crystal Palace fixtures next season in the Premier League

When are the Premier League fixtures ready?

The Premier League fixtures for the 2025-26 season will be out on Wednesday, June 18 at 9am. Brighton fans will be able to see who is first up for their team and of course when they get to play their old rivals Crystal Palace. All 380 fixtures across the entire Premier League will be released.

How are fixtures decided?

The Premier League website states: “We start when we know the composition of each division, so after the last Football League playoff. We place each club in a pairing grid, which defines the dates they will be at home.

“For every date in the season, the fixture computer knows which clubs are at home and who are away and then it will mix them up randomly to determine the matches.”

What date does the Premier League season start?

The 2025-26 campaign is set to start on Saturday, August 16 and finish on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Exact dates and kick-off times are confirmed throughout the season and are often dependent on TV slots allocated by the broadcasters. There will be 33 weekends of action and five midweek rounds.

Extra mileage for Brighton fans

Brighton’s prime location on the south coast does mean that fans are well used to long away days as they follow their team on the road.

The travelling supporters were often praised by head coach Fabian Hurzeler last term and this coming season they are set to clock up even more miles.

Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester were all relegated from the Premier League last term and they have been replaced by even longer trips to Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland.

Are travel issues considered?

Yes. The Premier League checks if clubs from the same area travelling on the same train lines across the Football League and the Premier League on the same day. The Premier League added: “We want to avoid having "pinch points" on the rail and road network.

"We also tell the [fixture] computer to try to minimise travel on Boxing Day and New Year's Day or an equivalent date.”

