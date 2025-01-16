Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reaction from Brighton’s victory at Ipswich Town

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler thought Joao Pedro’s booking for his challenge on Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton was a fair outcome.

Pedro, who enjoyed a physical tussle with the Ipswich defenders throughout the 2-0 win, collided with the former Brighton keeper in the 54th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian striker was chasing a long through-ball and launched himself off the ground and completely wiped out Walton at high speed. The home fans were calling for a red card but referee Tony Harrington issued a yellow.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion enjoyed a physical battle at Ipswich Town

Brighton went on to win to the physical contest at Portman Road thanks to second half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and substitute Georginio Rutter.

"Why,” said Hurzeler when asked by Sussex World if it could have been a red card for his star striker. “I think, yeah, he comes too late, he has no bad purpose, he doesn't want to hurt him, so I don't

see a red card for this, never.”

Albion’s opener from Mitoma arrived just after Walton was clattered. Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was asked if his goalkeeper was still groggy as Mitoma’s tame effort slipped though his grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've not watched the collision back,” said McKenna. “Maybe it's worse than what I saw at the time. I thought he's left one in on the goalkeeper, he [Pedro] knows what he's doing.

"Was it a red card? I wasn't screaming for one. How Christian was after it, again, I'll have to ask him.”

McKenna added: “I've been asked about it a few times, I think he's left a little bit on the goalkeeper. It is what it is. Football, it happens. The referee gave a yellow card and dealt with it. It's not something that we're going to cry about too much.”

The win was Albion’s first victory in eight Premier League matches and moved them to ninth in the table ahead of Sunday’s trip to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yeah, I think we controlled the game,” said Hurzeler. “We defended quite good, and especially in the second half we were able to create more chances. We stayed patient, we stayed in our structure, we tried to play more vertically in the second half, and therefore I think we deserve to win.”