Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma continues to struggle for fitness | Getty Images

Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion team news

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma remains a notable absentee from Fabian Hurzeler's starting XI.

The Japan international sustained an ankle injury in the 3-1 win at Chelsea prior to the international break.

The 28-year-old missed the 1-1 draw at Wolves and then stayed at home for Japan's recent friendly matches. Last week's 2-1 win against Newcastle arrived too soon for Mitoma and he also misses out against Manchester United.

Hurzeler said Mitoma was close before the trip to Old Trafford but the injury seems to be taking longer than expected to heel.

Brajan Gruda and Joel Veltman also miss out. “They're all close to the team,” said Hurzeler in his pre-Manchester United press conference.

“Maybe one of or two of them might be available for tomorrow. They don't have big issues, they’re small issues.

“They have nothing serious. I can't say that they all will be available, I can't say that they won't be available. We have to see how it's going and then we have to make a decision.”

Hurzeler added: “Mitoma is helpful for us in every game because he has a special quality that is always a danger for the opponents. For sure it would be great to have him in the team if he's available. We won't complain [if he’s not]. We will find solutions.”

Maxim De Cuyper in for Diego Gomez

Maxim De Cuyper for Diego Gomez is the only change from Brighton’s win against the Magpies. Gomez is struggling with a hip and thigh issue and takes his place on the bench.

De Cuyper is expected to play at left back with Ferdi Kadioglu moving up to the left wing in place of Mitoma.

Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba take his place in the Brighton midfield alongside the impressive Yasin Ayari.

Danny Welbeck - fresh from his two goals against Newcastle - leads the attack against his former club at Old Trafford. Georginio plays just in behind in the No 10 role with flying winger Yankuba Minteh on the right flank.