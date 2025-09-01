All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion on transfer deadline day

Brighton defender Igor Julio has joined West Ham United on loan for the season.

The 27-year-old has made 50 appearances since joining us in July 2023.

This season he will play under former Albion head coach Graham Potter at West Ham.

It was a change in plan as Igor looked all set to join Brighton’s fierce rivals Crystal Palace - a situation that didn’t sit well with many Brighton fans.

However Igor, reportedly preferred a move to the London Stadium and the deal to Palace collapsed.

Igor was widely tipped to leave this summer and had previously been linked with La Liga club Real Sociedad, while Premier League outfits Everton, Leeds, Wolves and Fulham all reportedly expressed interest.

Igor to West Ham deal explained

The transfer window closed at 7pm but clubs can still sign players - including loan deals like Igor - if they submit a deal sheet to the FA, which grants a two-hour grace period (until 9 pm)

It gives clubs a chance to finalise any outstanding paperwork and complete the deal, provided an agreement between the clubs was already reached before the deadline.

This grace period was brought in to ensure deals are not lost due to any minor administrative delays when a “good faith” agreement has been reached between the clubs and player.

This seems to be the situation with West Ham, Brighton and Igor.

Fabian Hurzeler on Igor

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “With the competition we have at centre-back, and Igor’s desire to play, this gives him that chance.

“He’s a great professional, and we fully appreciate his appetite to play.

"We will be closely monitoring his progress and we wish him well for the season.”

The Brazilian signed for Albion from Fiorentina, where he faced West Ham in the Europa Conference League Final in 2023.

Igor on West Ham

“I am really happy to be here at West Ham United,” said Igor. “It is a big Club, a historic Club, with fantastic support and a special identity. I saw this in Prague during the Europa Conference League final two years ago, and I feel very proud to now be representing the colours.

“The project here is very exciting - there are many good players at the Club and I know that there is a very positive environment in the dressing room that it will be great to be a part of.

“I am ready for the challenge and looking forward to giving everything I can to help the team and the Club.”

Graham Potter on Igor

“I’m really pleased to have signed Igor and look forward to bringing him into our group,” said the Head Coach.

“He is an experienced defender with a good pedigree, who knows the Premier League well and has impressed during his time with Brighton.

“He has strengths and qualities that we believe will help us and add to what we already have here, and I know he is really excited about the challenge and wearing the West Ham United shirt.

“It’s been a positive few days with the arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa, followed by a great win at Nottingham Forest yesterday, and it’s nice to round it off by welcoming Igor to the Club.”

