New top-flight set-up for Brighton and Hove Albion

The Women’s Super League is set expand to 14 teams from the start of the 2026-27 season, with a promotion and relegation play-off to be introduced.

A proposal put forward by Nikki Doucet, chief executive of Women’s Professional Leagues Limited, was voted through at Monday’s WSL Football shareholders meeting.

It requires the approval of the Football Association board but, if it gets the green light, 14 teams will compete in the women’s top flight from next year. It means the 2025-26 campaign WSL will conclude with a relegation/promotion play-off.

“Over the past few months, WSL Football has led a thorough and robust, consultative process backed by research and analysis which explored multiple options that could drive the game forward and help it reach its potential,” Doucet said.

“Our priority was to find a route that would benefit the whole women’s game pyramid, and we believe this next evolution of women’s professional football will raise minimum standards, create distinction and incentivise investment across the board.

“Subject to the approval from the FA board, expanding the BWSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid which increases opportunities.

“The introduction of a promotion/relegation play-off creates distinction for the women’s game and introduces a high-profile, high-stakes match.”

New stadium for Brighton

Last season, Dario Vidosic guided the Seagulls to fifth in the WSL. Chelsea topped the table with Arsenal 12 points off the pace in the second.

Brighton hope to build a new purpose-built stadium for the women's team by 2027-28. They currently host the majority of their WSL matches at Crawley Town's Broadfield Stadium.

"It is probably more realistic [to aim for the] 2027-28 season,” said Albion chief Paul Barber last January.

“We will be working very hard to deliver the solution as quickly as we can.

"It will largely depend on the way we construct the stadium and how quickly we can move through planning consents.

"There is a lot of work to do and we're excited to be involved in it. I think it will be a huge step for women and girls football in our city."

