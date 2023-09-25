'Worst game in my time' - Roberto De Zerbi unhappy following latest Brighton win

Roberto De Zerbi claimed Brighton 3-1 win against Bournemouth was one of the worst games in his time as manager of the club.

Roberto De Zerbi claimed Brighton's 3-1 win against Bournemouth was one of the worst games in his time as manager of the club.

The Albion came from a goal down to win 3-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, September 24, thanks to a Milos Kerkez own goal and two second half strikes from Karou Mitoma.

The win takes Brighton to third in the league table, having won five of their first six league games. Despite this, the Seagulls’ boss claimed his side were lucky to have won the game against their south coast rivals.

De Zerbi said: “Today we played one of the worst games in my time. In two, three or four situations we were lucky.

“Bournemouth played a great first half. In the second we played better but not our best level. But we knew before the game it was one of the most difficult games of the season.”

Sunday’s game was the first time Albion had played after a Europa League tie, having made their debut in the competition three days prior, losing 3-2 to AEK Athens at home.

De Zerbi made nine changes to his starting line-up following Thursday’s defeat and watched his team make a slow start, conceding in the 25th minute after Dominic Solanke capitalised on a Bart Verbruggen error.

The Italian admitted he had probably made too many changes to his side following the Europa League action.

De Zerbi said: “Today was the first time we played after playing in the Europa League. I changed a lot of players, maybe too many.