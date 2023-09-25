Latest odds see Brighton as frontrunners for Champions League qualification alongside Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham

Brighton & Hove Albion are now one of the favourites to finish in the top four this season having moved into third place following Sunday’s win over Bournemouth.

The Seagulls maintained their strong start to the season, winning 3-1 against Andoni Iraola’s struggling side despite going a goal behind in the first-half.

A Milos Kerkez’s own goal and two Karou Mitoma strikes sealed Albion’s fifth win from their first six league games. Only Liverpool and Manchester City have made better starts to their domestic campaign than Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The bookies believe Brighton can continue this good form for the rest of the season and back the Sussex side to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

SafeBettingSites.com state that Brighton are currently 2/1 to qualify for the Champions League. If the seaside club were to achieve this, they would be going one better than the achievements of last season, when they qualified for the Europa League for the first time ever thanks to their highest ever top flight finish (sixth).

Brighton are also good odds to qualify for the Europa League at 3/1 and priced at 6/1 to enter next term’s Europa Conference League.

It is still very early days in the 2023/2024 season and De Zerbi and his staff will not be getting ahead of themselves. Neither are the bookies, who also offer 6/4 for Brighton to not qualify for Europe at all.