Any big-money offers for Belgium international Charles De Ketelaere ‘would be evaluated’ by AC Milan, but the Italian giants have insisted their summer signing is not for sale.

That’s according to Italian sports journalist Carlo Pellegatti, who has responded to rumours of Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City’s interest in the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

It was reported yesterday that the Seagulls and Foxes, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United, were ‘interested’ in De Ketelaere, who moved to I Rossoneri in the summer from Belgian champions Club Brugge.

Sources in Italy claimed that Milan would be open to selling De Ketelaere, who has been compared to Manchester City hero Kevin De Bruyne by Italy manager Roberto Mancini, for a reported fee of ‘£26m’, but that rumour has been quashed by Pellegatti.

Picture by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Pellegatti, speaking on his own YouTube channel and relayed via Milan Live, said: “Yesterday, I read that there are rumours related to English teams, such as Leicester and Brighton. I imagine many of the comments were ‘let’s give him away’, Milan are a rich club.

“From what I understand, Milan hope that the player can rise again. I would like to see him on the right wing, with [Rafael] Leão and [Olivier] Giroud, where he would be in charge of going and making the difference there.

“At the moment, he is very far from the player [AC Milan head coach Stefano] Pioli expects but I don’t know of any intentions to sell De Ketelaere.

“If the English clubs came with important money, the thing would be evaluated, but in principle, it’s hoped that De Ketelaere will finally become a real player again, a strong player, who runs, shoots and puts quality on the field.”