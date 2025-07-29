Brighton have signed Japanese defender Moeka Minami (L) from Italian club Roma

The Women’s Super League 2025-26 fixtures were revealed last week, sparking excitement in fans ahead of the new campaign commencing on Friday, September 5.

Seagulls supporters will hope to see their side soar to new heights, after manager Dario Vidošić led the Albion to a record fifth place finish in the English top flight last season with 28 points.

The south coast outfit have had an eventful summer transfer window so far, with key player quartet Guro Bergsvand, Poppy Pattinson, Vicky Losada and Nikita Parris among those to announce their departures.

Meanwhile, club owner Tony Bloom has demonstrated his commitment to investing in the women’s team with three signings already completed.

Experienced AS Roma defender Moeka Minami, dynamic Real Sociedad left-back Manuela Vanegas and Paris FC’s talented goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie are those to have recently joined the Albion ranks.

Such new arrivals and further signings throughout the summer may have the chance to make their debuts in Brighton’s season opener against Aston Villa on September 7.

With the Villains finishing just three points behind the Seagulls in the 2024/25 campaign, the hosts will hope to replicate that 4-2 victory last time out at Broadfield Stadium.

While Brighton will not face rivals Crystal Palace following the Eagles’ relegation last season, the pair of fixtures against newcomers London City Lionesses could be those to instead peak the interest of Albion fans.

Club owner and wealthy American businesswoman Michele Kang has made several statement signings ahead of her side’s bid to not only remain, but flourish in the WSL next season.

Lionesses swoop for Pattinson and Parris

Such additions include that of Brighton’s very own Pattinson and striker Parris, alongside Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk-Carpenter and 20-year-old Arsenal forward Freya Godfrey.

The Seagulls first meet the Women’s Championship victors in London on December 7, before hosting the Lionesses at Broadfield on February 1.

Other fixtures for fans to note include those against sixth consecutive WSL champions Chelsea and title contenders Manchester City. While the former remained unbeaten across last season’s 22 WSL fixtures, Brighton were one of the few sides to steal a point from the near flawless outfit.

A 2-2 draw at Broadfield courtesy of a contentious equaliser from Chelsea’s Lauren James demonstrated the Seagulls’ ability to impress against one of the world’s very best, while an enthralling contest in West London resulted in a 4-2 victory for the Royal Blues.

Vidošić’s players will have the chance to challenge Sonia Bompastor’s side once again on December 14 at Broadfield and then Kingsmeadow three months later.

Manchester City were another of the established top four to struggle against the Seagulls last season, with narrow 1-0 and 2-1 victories proving hard-fought for the Sky Blues.

Brighton will hope to force the Cityzens into an early falter in their title charge when both meet on matchday two, during which City’s new manager Andrée Jeglertz will make his debut in the Joie Stadium dugout.

The clubs will compete again on the south coast for April’s solitary WSL fixture, leaving Brighton a final two matches of the 2025/26 campaign. While the Red Devils await the Seagulls in Manchester, Albion’s curtain closer will be held at Broadfield against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, May 17.

Brighton’s WSL fixture list 2025-26

September: Sun 7 - Aston Villa (H) - Broadfield Stadium, Sat 13 - Manchester City (A) - Joie Stadium, Sun 21 - West Ham United (H) - Broadfield Stadium, Sun 28 - Everton (H) - Broadfield Stadium

October: Sun 5 - Tottenham Hotspur (A) - Brisbane Road, Sun 12 - Arsenal (A) - Emirates Stadium

November: Sun 2 - Manchester United (H) - Broadfield Stadium, Sun 9 - Liverpool (A) - St. Helens Stadium, Sun 16 - Leicester City (H) - Broadfield Stadium

December: Sun 7 - London City Lionesses (A) - The CopperJax Community Stadium, Sun 14 - Chelsea (H) - Broadfield Stadium

January: Sun 11 - Aston Villa (A) - Villa Park, Sun 25 - Everton (A) - Goodison Park

February: Sun 1 - London City Lionesses (H) - Broadfield Stadium, Sun 8 - West Ham United (A) - Chigwell Construction Stadium, Sun 15 - Arsenal (H) - Broadfield Stadium

March: Sun 15 - Chelsea (A) - Kingsmeadow, Sun 22 - Liverpool (H) - Broadfield Stadium, Sun 29 - Leicester City (A) King Power Stadium

April: Sun 26 - Manchester City (H) - Broadfield Stadium

May: Sun 3 - Manchester United (A) - Leigh Sports Village, Sun 17 - Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Broadfield Stadium

All fixtures are subject to change.