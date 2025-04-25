'Yes' - Brighton star injury latest ahead of West Ham after 10-match absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of West Ham

Brighton defender Joel Veltman is available to face West Ham after a 10-match absence with an ankle injury.

The Dutch defender picked up the issue after the 3-0 Premier League win against Chelsea last February.

The right back spot has been a problem for head coach Fabian Hurzeler as Tariq Lamptey has also been on the sidelines with a foot injury of his own.

Brighton's Dutch defender Joel Veltman has missed the last 10-matches with an ankle issue

Lamptey has also recovered at the same time and should be in the matchday squad as Graham Potter’s team arrive at the Amex Stadium.

“Yes,” said Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler. “Joel will be available.”

Brighton have slipped to 10th in the Premier League and have not won in their last five fixtures. The Seagulls are however still in the mix for a European spot but need a good finish to the campaign, starting this Saturday against West Ham.

“The lads are training hard,” Hurzeler added. “They are trying to give their best and I think the main thing is to encourage them and to push them.

"Sometimes it's unlucky, sometimes you are one step too late, sometimes you are not in a personal duel like you want to be in a personal duel.

"So there are many things that are not going in our direction at the moment but if you are going now to a depressive phase or if you are staying now not positive, then I'm pretty sure that it doesn't help the young players.

"So therefore it's that everyone who has an impact on this group… and that's not only me, that's the fans, the staff members, they need to encourage them, because they are trying hard to give their best on the pitch and beside the pitch and that's what I see daily.”

