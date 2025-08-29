All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton's Facundo Buonanotte is likely to move out on loan in the final days of the transfer window.

Buonanotte, 21, looked sharp in pre-season but has not featured in the opening two Premier League match day squads against Fulham or Everton.

The Argentina playmaker also missed out on Albion's 6-0 Carabao Cup second round win at Oxford United on Wednesday night.

Earlier this window, Borrussia Dortmund were said to be keen and were reportedly preparing a £20m for the former Rosario Central man.

Brighton though still see Buonanotte as a long-term project and hope to secure a season loan for the midfielder in the final days of the transfer window. Leeds United and West Ham are the most likely destinations, as it stands.

Sussex World understand Buonanotte was due to fly to Leeds from the London yesterday, but the flight was cancelled at the last moment.

Hurzeler wants loan option for Buonanotte

"We have a very transparent exchange with him," said Hurzeler to Sussex World yesterday in the pre-Manchester City press conference.

"It's so important that they have game minutes where they can improve. So we have to think about if the right club is here, or we might give him a loan where he gets more game minutes.

"I can say we're very happy that he's a Brighton player, and no matter where he will be in the next season, long-term we will see him here as a player for us because he's a great player and he's a great character and for sure long-term he will help us."

When asked if a loan is likely, Hurzeler added: "It's an option, yes."

Buonanotte joined Brighton for around £7m from Rosario Central in 2023 and his contract with Brigton runs until 2028.

Last season he had a mixed loan in the Premier League with relegated Leicester City.

Tariq Lamptey on the move

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey is expected to leave Albion before the end of the transfer window.

Lamptey has fallen down the full back pecking order at Brighton with Joel Veltman and Mats Wieffer battling for the right back spot.

"He knows where he is,” said Hurzeler. “He knows our planning, the thoughts from the club, the thoughts from me.

"So, it's very important that the player has clarity and now it's about making a decision, what is best for him, what is best for the club.

"Of course, there's interest in the player and it's positive if there's interest in our players, because it shows that when he played last season for us he did things right.

"We are very pleased that he was part of us last season and that he helped us last season. Now it's a new situation, so we have to negotiate the right things for him, for the club and then see what happens."

