Talented young winger Tommy Watson will head to Brighton this summer

Ex-Sunderland star Marco Gabbiadini said it’s a 'brainless' situation after supporters booed homegrown young talent Tommy Watson.

The Black Cats agreed a £10m deal to sell Watson to Brighton this summer but the 18-year will finish the season with Regis Le Bris' team, who are fourth in the Championship despite their recent back to back defeats.

Watson was booed by some fans during their away defeat at Bristol City last Friday and then had a mixed reception at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland lost 1-0 against Blackburn last Monday.

Watson is a home-grown talent who has progressed through the youth ranks at Sunderland and the boos have baffled Gabbiadini.

"It seems a little bit brainless to me. It's modern football,” said the former striker to BBC Radio Newcastle.

"We've got players, the top players in the country, who are coming to the end of their contracts and they're still playing for their teams but talking about where they're going to be next year and they might be leaving.

"You can't do that to players. It's just the business of football. He has agreed a deal in advance of the season finishing. The club are going to do well out of it. Hopefully in the future even better. He might even end up back here on loan in the summer.

"I'm glad that the majority of people did give him the support he deserves. You never know what might happen. He might have a fairy tale end to the season."

Sunderland are back in action this Saturday at 19th placed Oxford United.

Brighton were delighted to seal a deal for Watson and had been tracking the England youth international for some time.

Albion’s technical director David Weir said, "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.

“He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.

“However, for now his full focus is on helping them finish their season as strongly as possible."

