'You have to' - Fabian Hurzeler gives 'strange' verdict after Arsenal loss

Reaction from Brighton’s 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at Arsenal

Fabian Hurzeler said Brighton missed an opportunity as they were dumped from the Carabao Cup by Arsenal.

Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka both struck in the second half to secure Arsenal’s eighth-consecutive victory with a 2-0 Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Brighton at the Emirates.

Brighton were though on top in the first period. Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into action with only 90 seconds gone when he saved Carlos Baleba’s long-range shot. Kepa was needed again after eight minutes when Georginio Rutter burst through into the box only to be denied by the Spaniard.

A huge left-off then followed for the hosts when Lewis-Skelly did not know whether to stick or twist as Brighton broke away from an Arsenal corner.

The teenager hesitated, before sticking, which allowed Rutter the freedom of the Emirates before he found Stefanos Tzimas, who then had only Kepa to beat but he sprayed his shot wide.

Kepa was required for a third time when he saw off Rutter’s drive from distance.

Fabian Hurzeler it was a strange feeling

“It’s a strange feeling not being in next round,” said Hurzeler after the defeat at Arsenal.

“You don’t usually get as many chances in a game against Arsenal so you have to score the goals and if you do that you are in the next round.

“We had several shots but couldn’t score so that is frustrating. Their first goal changed the game – it’s not easier to score goals here.

“It is a missed opportunity. It’s a game of results and we have to deliver those so now we have to analyse why we didn’t do that in the last two games.”

Brighton’s lack of ruthlessness in the final was evident in both halves.

“Even in second half we had some good possibilities to score so we now have to give the players the right support to make sure they do it better next time.

“We have to take the positives and there were plenty of those. The nice thing is that we have our third game in a week in three days when we will try to do better against Leeds. That is our focus now.”