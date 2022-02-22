The 20-year old has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Southampton while Brentford also had a January offer rejected.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be dealt an early summer transfer window blow as one of their reported targets is set to snub interest from the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is one of the hottest commodities in the Football League and has previously been linked with interest from the AMEX as well as Newcastle United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Everton, Brentford and Southampton.

However, despite the long line of suitors queuing up for his services, the Wales international is set to hold talks with Forest who will reportedly be “up their efforts” in a bid to tie the player down.

Here is everything you need to know about Brennan Johnson including what has been reported today:

Who is Brennan Johnson? Nottingham Forest winger being mentored by David Beckham

Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Lee Buchanan of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on January 22, 2022

Brennan Johnson is a 20-year old attacking midfielder, primarily a winger, who currently plays for EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest.

After coming through the youth academy at the East Midlands club, the Nottingham native made his first appearances for his boyhood club in the 2019-20 season as a teenager.

He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at League One side Lincoln City where he made 49 appearances and scored 13 goals across all competitions including ten in the league.

During his spell with the Imps the winger caught the eye of the Welsh national side and won his first senior cap in a 0-0 draw with the USA in September 2020.

Johnson was eligible to represent England, Jamaica, and Wales at international level and was capped by the Three Lions at Under 16 and Under 17 level before switching nationalities.

He represented Wales at Under 19 and Under 21 level and has won seven caps for the men’s senior side to date.

The 20-year old has been the standout performer of the Nottingham Forest team since returning from his loan spell and has already scored ten goals in all competitions this season including nine in the league.

His performances have seen him relentlessly linked with a host of Premier League clubs and it looked like a move could have been done in the January transfer window.

However, Forest’s up-turn in form since Steve Cooper replaced former Brighton boss Chris Houghton as manager has seen them emerge as strong contenders for promotion this season and Johnson may feel he could still play in the top flight next season without leaving the City Ground.

What has been reported about Brennan Johnson’s contract?

The Mirror have reported that Johnson is “set to snub” interest from the Premier League in a story where they also confirmed that former England international David Beckham has been mentoring the winger.

It is said that Forest will be “upping their efforts” to tie the player down with a new deal.

It is understood that the Championship club rejected a bid of £18 million from Brentford in January while Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Southampton and Brighton have all also been touted a potential suitors.