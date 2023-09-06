'Brilliant football' - Crawley Town boss proud and delighted by Charlton performance in EFL Trophy

Scott Lindsey was full of praise for his Crawley Town side after they overcame League One side Charlton Athletic in a 4-3 thriller.

Lindsey made nine changes to the team who drew 3-3 with Stockport with only Harry Forster and Harry Ransom – who took over captaincy duties – surviving from Saturday’s starting XI.

Forster’s opener inside 41 seconds was cancelled out by two goals inside three second-half minutes by Miles Leaburn and Tyreece Campbell. Klaidi Lolos’ header ensured that Crawley entered the break level. A stunning strike from Addicks skipper George Dobson restored the visitors’ lead but Lindsey’s men did not give up and great strikes from Nick Tsaroulla and Raf Khaleel ensured the win. But Lindsey admitted his frustration with the first half Charlton goals.

The Red Devils boss said: “I thought we were excellent, I thought there was some brilliant football played tonight by ourselves. They came with a strong team as well, and I thought my young team tonight were brilliant. I thought they were outstanding.”

Lindsey made three changes at half-time and the Reds looked more assured defensively. He said: “I think what made a difference defensively was because I went mental at them at half-time. I came for one or two, and showed them a clip from what happened in the second-half, and it’s unacceptable.

“We work tirelessly on the training ground about defending the box, and I’m really detailed about how we defend the box, and very very clear in black and white. It’s not even difficult what I’m asking them to do.

Seeing his side score seven goals in two games, whilst conceding six, Lindsey called on Crawley’s defence to help out those finding the back of the net, saying: “I feel sometimes the boys at the back have to give the players at the top of the pitch more of a platform to win a game by doing their job properly, but we’ll get better at it, I’m sure, because I know that they’re good lads and they do listen to everything I say.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was delighted with his side's performance against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Eva Gilbert

One particular standout from the victory was Travis Johnson, who played in a midfield role for the first time. Lindsey explained the tactical switch, saying: “One thing that Travis can do is defend. And he can play football, for sure, he can handle the ball, and I thought he was good tonight. I thought he did it really really well.”