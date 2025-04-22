Broadbridge Heath fell Sevenoaks - then make Marigolds wilt

Broadbridge Heath in recent action | Picture by Ray Turner

Broadbridge Heath won 3-1 at Sevenoaks Town in their final Isthmian south east away game of a solid season. And they completed a six-point Easter with an emphatic 4-0 win at home to Littlehampton Town on Monday.

Tthings didn’t go well in the warm-up at the Oaks when Jamie Chesworth went over on his ankle which immediately blew up like a balloon. He was taken to hospital and a later diagnosis showed a broken bone and ligament damage.

On the pitch things went much better with MoM Louis Evans putting Heath a goal up within 22 seconds of the start.

The hosts kicked off with a long ball down the right which was headed forward by Sean Terry to Evans, after a quick exchange of passes with Matt Hay and Mark Goldson he ran down the left flank, cut inside and struck a low shot that should have been saved by Oaks keeper Jordan Perrin but somehow went straight through the keeper’s legs as he bent down to collect it.

Things got even better for the Bears six minutes later when Hay intercepted a crossfield pass and took the ball to the goal-line before he drilled a low shot across the face of goal, Perrin stretched out a leg to deflect the ball away but sent it straight into the path of an unmarked Mason Doughty who hammered in his seventh goal of the season.

Heath came close to a third on 15 minutes when Hay played the ball through to Evans who went on to strike a low shot which Perrin saved well to deny the Heath midfield player.

The Oaks started better in the second half and had the first shot at goal when Jordon Ababio found space down the right and fired a shot which was deflected wide off Sean Terry.

Minutes later Oaks’ James Jeffrey won the ball off a Heath player and hit a shot from 20 yards but it flew high and wide.

At the other end a long Hadfield drop kick was chased down by Goldson who took it to the goal-line before playing it back for Hay but his shot was blocked.

The hosts should have reduced the deficit on the hour when James Bessey-Saldanha was gifted the ball some 18 yards from goal, the striker picked his spot but his shot was brilliantly saved by Hadfield, the ball came out to Ababio, 16 yards from goal, who hammered a right foot shot but Hadfield was there again to save for The Bears.

Joshua Wisson reduced the deficit on 81 minutes when he got on the end of a corner from the left to head home from 6 yards. Minutes later Hadfield was there again for The Bears to deny Besset Saldanha with a save low to his left.

That prompted Heath into a bit more urgency with Callum Dowdell firing a shot wide of the post and Adam Adam going a bit closer minutes later.

But Heath restored their two-goal advantage on 89 minutes when Perrin’s clearance went straight to Evans who played it out wide to Dowdell on the left. He took a touch before hitting a low shot into the bottom corner to ensure the points were coming home to Heath.

Heath boss Chris Simmons said: “We were fantastic for the first 35 minutes, the pace of the attacks and football was some of the best I have seen us play, great win away from home against a good side.”

On Monday, three goals in an 11-minute spell in the first half decided things against now-safe-from-the-drop Littlehampton.

Mark Goldson’s penalty opened the scoring on 28 minutes and he doubled his tally eight minures later before Mason Doughty made it three before the break.

Louis Evans rounded off the scoring and with one game to go – away to Deal on Saturday – the Bears could yet finish as high as 11th in their second season in the division.