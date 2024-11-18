Broadbridge Heath made to pay for missed chances as Eastbourne Town claim spoils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadbridge Heath lost 2-1 at home to Eastbourne Town in the latest in a series of Sussex derbies in the Isthmian south east division.

Chris Simmons’ side were missing numerous players through injury and unavailability including: Alfie Hadfield, Tad Bromage, Jamie Chesworth, Matt Penfold, Louis Evans, Sam Lemon and Andy Waddingham – but despite the absentees he managed to field a side strong enough to compete.

In a game of the proverbial two halves, Heath created a lot of chances in the first half but only managed to convert one of them, going in at the break all level at 1-1 – but failing to reach the same high levels in the second half.

The Bears took the lead on six minutes when a Callum Dowdell corner from the left was headed home by Mark Goldson at the near post for his fifth goal in eight starts since joining the club from Steyning.

Broadbridge Heath in action earlier in the season - picture by Beth Chapman

Dowdell had a shot on target five minutes later when he cut into the area from the left between two Eastbourne defenders and hit a shot which was gathered comfortably by keeper Chris Winterton. Minutes later Matt Hay played a pass that split the Eastbourne defence and allowed Goldson to rifle in a shot from the edge of the box that flew inches over the bar.

Heath continued to create chances and on 16 minutes Sean Terry linked well with Dowdell wide on the right and the Heath defender hit a low shot across the face of goal and narrowly wide.

Winterton was again in action on 24 minutes when Hay played the ball into the area to Goldson who hammered a right foot shot straight at the keeper.

At the other end a rare opportunity for the visitors came when James Hull received the ball in the middle of the park and attempted a long range right foot shot that went wide.

Another chance came Heath’s way in the 37th minute when Hay’s shot was blocked on the line by a defender – but the Bears were made to pay for the missed chances four minutes before the break.

The referee awarded Eastbourne a free-kick to the right of the Heath area; the ball way played high in the air towards the far post to Dan Hull, who sneaked round the back of the Heath defence to convert from three yards and make it 1-1.

The visitors had the first chance in the second period when Leon Greig went close with a free kick from 20 yards that went narrowly wide. At the other end Mason Doughty got on the end of a left wing cross but headed into the side netting.

The winner came midway through the half when Heath gave the ball away in midfield and the visitors broke down the right and the ball was played across the goal to James Waters at the far post for him to dink it over the advancing Heath keeper.

This was a disappointing second half performance from the Bears.

Heath: Eastwood, Marino, Terry, Buchanan, Peters, Sim (Archard 79) Dowdell (Cranmer-Flynn 79), Parmiter, Goldson (Croal 71), Hay, Doughty (Berry 71).