Burgess Hill Town’s unbeaten run in the Isthmian south east division goes on – but only just.

Not since the end of November have Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett’s side lost in the league.

But that proud record was under threat on Tuesday night when Eastbourne Town visited Leylands Park and led 1-0 until late in the game thanks to an early Marcin Ruda strike.

A last-gasp Martyn Box penalty, after a foul on Ben Pope, gained Hill a 1-1 draw – and another point to keep them in the thick of the promotion race.

Martyn Box about to take the penalty that saved Burgess Hill Town from defeat against Eastbourne Town in midweek | Picture by Lynden Humphrey

Eastbourne defended for their lives late in the game, and there was an incredible save from Chris Winterton, as they battled to hang on to their own point.

Hill were back in action after another postponement – with last weekend’s planned trip to Beckenham the latest in a string of games they have lost to the weather.

The midweek point left them in third place – a full 17 points ahead of the first side outside the play-off places but still 11 points behind second place.

Mansell and Lovett’s men now have another two home games in the next week to try to build on their bid – they welcome sixth-placed Merstham on Saturday and 15th-placed AFC Croydon on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in their Peter Bentley Cup quarter-final, Haywards Heath won 6-2 at Reigate Priory. Heath return to SCFL premier action on Saturday at home to Loxwood.