Burgess Hill Town look to bounce back against Rams

Burgess Hill boss Jay Lovett / Picture: Steve Robards

Lovett knows it will be tough against the third-placed Rams but it's an ideal chance for the Hillians to show their play-off credentials - and that their recent good run has been no flash in the pan.

He said: "Saturday's result was disappointing. Faversham fully deserved the win, they were hungrier than us and work as a team to a man, very much like we have done of late versus teams that have been above us.

"But I've said this all along, even when on the good run that we have had, with this young side, we will have some blips and we will go back to learning and training hard, to then try to pick up another good run.

"We have another very tough game again this Saturday against Ramsgate who have had some good results, so we will need to be back to our best to compete with them.