Chichester City drew at Whitehawk, Burgess Hill Town won at Cray Valley PM and Pagham drew with Steyning. Here’s a round-up of some of the midweek action enjoyed by Sussex’s Isthmian and SCFL sides.

Whitehawk 0 Chi City o

Isthmian premier

by Ian Worden

Burgess Hill Town have had a flying start to their Isthmian premier campaign | Picture: Lynden Humphrey

It finished goalless between Whitehawk and Chichester midweek as Chi picked up another precious point after the Isthmian Prem draw with Folkestone Invicta in the opening game of the season at Oaklands Park.

Miles Rutherford, Dabba, Danny Potter & Co brought Ryan Davidson into the starting XI and stalwart Jamie Horncastle replaced the absent Curtis Da Costa to accompany Ben Pashley in the centre of defence alongside captain Rob Hutchings at left back and Kieran Magee between the sticks.

Those were the only two changes to a side that held Invicta at the weekend. Joe Moore again lined up as the holding midfielder behind Joe Clarke, Isaac Bello, Lloyd Rowlatt and Emmett Dunn with Billy Vigar up top.

The Lillywhites won the corresponding fixture 1-0 in 2024-25 at the Enclosed Ground thanks to Lewis Rustell’s Texas lone-star goal, but here he joined Theo Bennetts, Olly Munt and new boys Ciaran Martin and Preston Woolston on the bench.

Chi played downhill in the opening half and Joel Daly conceded a throw in the opening minute before No6 Hugo Odogwu-Atkinson also gave one away after Bello and Vigar combined. Then Josh Nandhra fouled Magee before the shot-stopper kicked a ball out into touch.

Harry Bridle, on loan from Gillingham and who shone for the Hawks all night, had the ball in the back of the net four minutes in only for it to be chalked off for offside. And then Bello was also flagged offside too and Horncastle cleared a corner with a towering header.

Chichester won one of their own on nine which came to nothing and Bello linked up with his skipper and Rowlatt to force a save out of Josh Shattell.

Next, Pashley cleared a long Stefan Wright throw and a blatant foul on Vigar was overlooked by ref Edward Smith and his lino.

Charlie Lambert spooned one when he intercepted a poor Magee kick and Wright received some physio treatment following a collision with Vigar.

A decent chance came and went for the hosts from a corner and Nathan Cooper had another header which was also turned out for a second corner on the other side that Lambert delivered and the visitors smuggled away.

Neat stuff from Davidson pressing forward earned a corner in front of the Chi Ultras which Hutchings took and Vigar headed narrowly wide.

Dunn got dispossessed just before the half hour mark and Moore cleared comfortably before Clarke’s effort was snuffed out as the away team started to press.

Horncastle then picked up an injury and had to be replaced by Bennetts with Davidson moving across to the centre of the back four.

Bello was adjudged by Mr Smith to have impeded Wright five minutes before the break and Hutchings and Bridle got a talking to as well by the ref.

A ball towards an advanced Bennetts was then hit too long and went out for a goal kick before Wright won another throw-in off Hutchings and Davidson got dispossessed by Lambert who crossed dangerously and earned the hosts another corner just ahead of the half-time whistle.

There were no further changes at the interval and Nandhra did Pashley straight after the re-start, although Magee was out smartly to claim.

Hutchings’ one-two with Bello didn’t quite come off and Albanian Florian Kastrati over-ran the ball which rolled out for a Chichester goal kick.

Next, Magee gathered Wright’s cross and Vigar got bundled over – no foul according to Mr Smith and his officials.

A lovely delivery was claimed by custodian Shattell and a decent tackle by Cooper gave Chi a throw before Hutchings nearly found Clarke with a free-kick but the Whitehawk keeper beat him to the ball. His opposite number Magee then denied Nandhra on 57 and Clarke, not for the last time, missed a clear-cut effort as his header from a Hutchings’ corner hit the bar and went over.

Nandhra’s head injury instigated a break and some physio on the side-line before Rowlatt’s attempt cannoned off a Hawks’ player and out for a corner.

Bello got caught by Cooper, who psyched him out all game to be fair, on 69, and Davidson was shown the game’s only yellow card for something he said.

Lambert got replaced by Iffy Allen in the 71st minute and City won a couple of throws down the right flank. Then Bridle blasted over the bar and Clarke spurned another glorious gilt-edged opportunity lifting it again too high.

A lovely intervention from Bennetts broke up a slick Whitehawk move and Dunn forced Shattell into a brilliant stop with arguably the best chance of the match. Nandhra was subbed for Alfie Rogers with six minutes of normal time to go and the home team won a corner after a set-piece before Daly blasted off target and Rustell replaced Vigar. Hutchings miss-hit one late on as four minutes of injury time was added.

Chi travel to Hashtag United next for another league fixture on Saturday 16th August (Kick Off 3:00pm).

Chichester – Magee, Davidson, Hutchings, Moore, Horncastle, Pashley, Clarke, Dunn, Vigar, Rowlatt, Bello (Bennetts, Martin, Woolston, Munt, Rustell).

Cray Valley PM 1 Burgess Hill Town 2

Isthmian premier

by Dave Bradbury

Burgess Hill Town made it two wins in a row in their return to the Isthmian Premier Division with an excellent 2-1 victory at Cray Valley PM.

New signing George Vorster and Chris Whelpdale both hit first half goals as the Hillians sealed the three points.

Manager’s Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made three changes from the side that defeated Potters Bar Town on Saturday with Vorster, Ben Pope and Bobby Price coming in for Damien Theodore, Tom Chalaye and Henry Curtis.

Hill came out of the traps quickly and after just three minutes a lovely ball found Martyn Box who’s shot was deflected for a corner. Soon after Vorster drove down the left and he beat his man and crossed for Box who headed just wide.

On 7 minutes the Hillians took a deserved lead when Vorster latched on to a great through ball, rounded Shaun Rowley in the Cray goal and cooly slotted home on his debut.

Hill continued to press and a corner to the back post found Ryan Worrall, he sets himself but couldn’t keep his effort down. On 16 minutes a brilliant bit of skill from Vorster see’s him pluck the ball out of the sky, spin and fire a brilliant ball out to Box who’s in behind but cannot beat Rowley.

Out of know where the hosts got themselves level as Tom Beere saw his shot deflected into the goal. Beere soon after nearly gave Cray the lead as he smashed an effort against the post.

Hill responded with Hamish Morrison getting in behind and he crossed for Price who thumped an effort wide.

4 minutes before the break the Hillians took the lead as Morrison got in behind again on the right and sent a cross in for Whelpdale who was backing away from goal but somehow powerfully headers past Rowley and into the top corner for his second goal in as many games this season.

Cray looked for an equaliser in the second half and on 62 minutes there was a big scramble from a corner but they could not force the ball home.

Hill made changes with Chalaye and Brannon O’Neill entering the action and Chalaye almost made a quick impact as he raced clear squared it to Vorster who’s effort was cleared off the line and scrambled away before Box can fly in.

Hill defended well and Josh Spinks was superb at the back and Rees in the Hillians goal claimed everything in the box as the Hillians claimed their second win out of two of the season.

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price, Harry Lawson (Ade Gbholahan 84), Josh Spinks, Ryan Worrall, George Vorster, Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale (Tom Chalaye 64), Ben Pope (Brannon O’Neill 67), Martyn Box. Not used: Damien Theodore and Henry Curtis.

Steyning Town 1 Pagham 1

SCFL premier

Report from Pagham FC

It was a case of “new season, new faces” at both ends of the pitch as Steyning Town and Pagham played out a gritty 1-1 draw under the lights. Both sides arrived with fresh-looking squads and new managers at the helm – and the first 90 seconds set the tone for a competitive, physical encounter.

Pagham drew first blood early on. A sharp move down the flank opened up Steyning’s defence, and Tom Jefkins was on hand to apply a tidy finish to put the visitors 1–0 ahead.

From that moment on, Pagham’s approach was clear: dig in, keep their shape, and get the ball into the danger zone at every opportunity. Any free-kick, corner, or throw-in within range was hoisted into the box — a style that evoked memories of a cold Tuesday night in Stoke, much to the frustration of the home back line.

Steyning did manage to create moments of threat in the first half. A flick-on from a long ball caused panic in the Pagham penalty area, and the follow-up effort cannoned back off the post, denying the home crowd an equaliser. Still, the visitors’ aerial bombardment and disciplined defending saw them protect their lead into the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Pagham sat deeper and deeper as the minutes ticked by, inviting Steyning to pump balls into the box. The hosts won their fair share of headers, but either missed the target or found the visiting keeper in resilient form.

Frustration began to creep in, not least as the game entered added time with minimal stoppages seemingly having been played.

Then, deep into the 98th minute, came the twist. Harry Heath collected the ball out wide and swung in a cross that caught everyone off guard — including Pagham’s Connor Kelly, sailing over his head and into the far corner. The late leveller sent the home support into relief rather than celebration, but it ensured Steyning avoided home defeat.

Both sides will take positives: Pagham’s defensive resolve and set-piece threat, Steyning’s persistence and late fightback. The two teams won’t have to wait long to resume battle, with a cup clash on the horizon. Before that, Steyning travel to Wick in another cup tie, looking to build on this hard-earned point.