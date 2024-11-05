Burton Albion performance shows Crawley Town boss his side 'will get to where they want to be'

Rob Elliot says his Crawley Town side will get to where they want to be if they continue to show the character and endeavour they did against Burton Albion.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot’s side drew 0-0 with the League One basement boys but could have – and probably should have – won after a dominant second half display.

Panutche Camara had three gilt-edged chances to break the deadlock but he was denied by Max Crocombe in the Brewer’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brilliant Reds fans who travelled shared a positive moment at the end with Elliot and the players and the manager wanted to express his thanks to them.

He said after the game: “Fair play to them travelling on a Tuesday night. I went over to say ‘keep sticking with us’. It was so pleasing for me because it’s going to take everyone at this football club to help us survive this season and prosper. It's not going to be easy, it’s not always going to clean and pretty but that performance tonight is one to be proud of.

“We are going to come up against juggernauts like Huddersfield and Birmingham but if we show that endeavour and show that character and togetherness, I’ll be happy and I know we will get to where we want to in the end.”

Elliot also gave his assessment on the game and he highlighted the differences in the first and second half performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first half was cagey,” he said. “We started well and they grew into it. I thought the quality let us down in terms of passing but we built really well but in the final third we were lacking a little bit.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“I think that’s a product of us trying to get to where we want to. But the endeavour, work rate and mentality of the team was excellent and got us through to half time.

“We fixed a few things in the second half with the press and there was only one team that was going to win it towards the end. Unfortunately we weren't able to find that little bit of quality.

SEE ALSO Crawley Town player ratings: 8s for defenders but 5 for midfielder as Reds lack fireworks at Burton Albion

"I said to the lads in there, because they were disappointed not to get the win, they have got to realise the steps they are taking, and they might not be giant steps at the moment, are steps in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could have been a lot better, especially in the first half, but the way we finished the game, our fitness and our energy was pleasing.”

And Elliot praised Camara for his character after he was replaced in the starting line-up by Gavan Holohan. He said: “I think Pan was disappointed he didn’t start tonight but Gav [Holohan] was excellent on Saturday. We do need to be more consistent in our selection.

“But I was so impressed with Pan’s character tonight because he was excellent when he came on. Because of his injuries he wasn’t able to complete Saturday Tuesday games but he has done two games in a row now and he will be involved on Saturday in some capacity.

“Yes he will be disappointed with the chances he missed but he will be a big player for us this season and I think tonight showed it is a squad game and the lads have bought into that.”