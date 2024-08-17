Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ade Adeyemo scored a dramatic late winner as Crawley Town maintained their 100% start to the season with a win at Cambridge United.

For long parts of the game Cambridge were on the front foot but Crawley defended well and stayed in the game to steal the win at the death – and secure back-to-back wins after their return to League One. Click here to see our player ratings.

Josh Flint, who cleared the ball off the line in the first half, picked up an assist when he played a long ball which Adeyemo got on the end of.

The Substitute then rounded the keeper and managed to tuck it away from a wide angle to give Crawley all three points.

It was a glorious Saturday afternoon for a game of football at the Cledara Abbey Stadium and Scott Lindsey decided to name an unchanged side from the one that was victorious against Blackpool in their first game.

It was a tightly contested opening few minutes with both sides trying to get a feel off the ball but Reds managed to get the first opportunity of the game.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott managed to play a long ball over the top of the Cambridge defence into the feet of Rushian Hepburn-Murphy but the chance was abruptly ended due to a last ditch challenge from Zeno Ibsen Rossi.

Minutes later, Cambridge were inches away from taking the lead after a well worked move but after a good initial save by Wollacott to deny Shayne Lavery, Sullay KaiKai couldn’t get enough on his follow up as Josh Flint cleared the ball off the line.

Cambridge looked the likelier side to open the scoring as they piled pressure onto the Crawley defence but they were unable to find the back of the net. James Gibbons put his header from a corner wide and then Dan Barton was unable to find the bottom right hand corner with his curled effort.

At the death of the first half, Armando Quitirna registered the Reds’ first shot when he drilled a shot just wide of the post which was unlucky to not sneak into the far corner.

Half-time came at the wrong time for Crawley who – after being on the back-foot for long periods of the half – managed to put some pressure on the Cambridge defence but nonetheless it gave Lindsey an opportunity to speak to his players.

No changes were made in the interval so Crawley kicked off the second half and immediately moved the ball up the pitch nicely with a nice passing move which ended with Scott Malone’s effort flying over the crossbar.

Cambridge had two potential chances back-to-back but once again, Flint and Wollacott were the saviours for Crawley. After a quick free kick by The U’s, Lavery was in behind the Reds defence which sprung Flint into action as he produced a brilliant tackle in the box to stop that opportunity from progressing. Mukena then gave the ball away cheaply and Wollacott was forced to produce an excellent double save which resulted in a kick to the face for the goalkeeper.

It took 60 minutes for Crawley to have their first shot on target when Jay Williams drilled a shot low at Vicente Reyes.

Panutche Camara tried to work his way through the Cambridge defence before finally being stopped and passing back to Ronan Darcy who searched for the bottom corner but was denied by Reyes who snatched the effort up.

Darcy then had two more shots at goal, one which went wide and the other which was blocked. He then played a smart low cross into the box which reached Camara who smashed it over the bar.

After having defended for long periods of the game, Crawley were able to end the game on the front foot with chance after chance and eventually found the winner through substitute Adeyemo who rounded the keeper before finding the back of the net.