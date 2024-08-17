Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town left it late but came away with the three points on a sunny afternoon at the Cledara Abbey Stadium to maintain their 100% start to the season.

For long parts of the game Cambridge were on the front foot but Crawley defended well and stayed in the game to steal the win at the death. Click here to read our match report.

Josh Flint who cleared the ball off the line in the first half also picked up an assist when he played a long ball which Ade Adeyemo got on the end of. The substitute then rounded the keeper and managed to tuck it away from a wide angle to give Crawley all three points.

Here are our player ratings:

Josh Flint impressed for Crawley Town at Cambridge United | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Jojo Wollacott – 9: Made multiple good saves to keep Crawley in the game. He was forced to recover after cheaply giving the ball away but other than that he has been very good and even made an excellent double save in the second half.

Scott Malone – 6: Looked to create chances but it did not work out for him. He struggled to deal with Cambridge’s Barton and picked up a yellow card for a reckless challenge. Replaced in the 63rd minute.

Toby Mullarkey – 7: Defensively solid and made some occasional forward runs at the Cambridge defence.

Joy Mukena – 6: Gave the ball away cheaply on a few occasions which resulted in some dangerous chances for Cambridge. Luckily The U’s were unable to convert. Solid in the heart of Reds defence.

Josh Flint – 9: Cleared the ball off the line to deny Cambridge an opener. Brilliantly challenged Lavery in the box. Had to be perfect to avoid giving away a penalty. Picked up an assist to help Crawley get the three points.

Jeremy Kelly – 7: He has such a good dribbling ability. He can turn defenders so easily and is the key for Crawley when shifting from defence to attack.

Jay Williams (captain) – 7: Solid as usual. He did get booked for a late challenge. Replaced in the 97th minute.

Max Anderson – 7: Also similar to Williams, solid but was booked for a late challenge. Replaced in the 63rd minute

Armando Quitirna – 8: The winger looked dangerous everytime he got on the ball. Could have scored at the death of the first half but his effort was drilled just wide of the post. Replaced in the 63rd minute.

Ronan Darcy – 7: Made some good runs in and around the Cambridge defence. Had a very good chance in the 73rd minute when his effort at goal was saved by Reyes. Grew into the game around the 70th minute mark when he had multiple chances at goal.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 7: Could have opened the scoring but was stopped by Ibsen Rossi. Other than that he did not get many clear cut chances.

Substitutions:

Panutche Camara – 8: Came on in the 63rd minute and looked to make something happen. Made some good runs at the Cambridge defence.

Ade Adeyemo – 9: Came on in the 63rd minute and found himself in lots of good positions at goal. Scored the winner at the death when he rounded the keeper and found the side netting from a wide angle.