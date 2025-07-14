Capon, Robinson, Mapstone and Ratcliffe boost Eastbourne Town as season’s plans take shape

Eastbourne Town launch into a trio of home pre-season friendlies later this week with boss Jude Macdonald pleased with pre-season progress – and with the quartet of new boys he has signed.

After a few departures from The Saffrons, Macdonald is delighted by additions to the squad already confirmed and says there could be more to come as they seek another strong campaign in the Isthmian south east division.

They finished comfortably in mid-table in 2024-25 following promotion from the SCFL via the 2024 play-offs – but expect the coming season to be tougher.

As previously reported, Town have lost four players – JJ Walker, whose loan deal has ended, Tom Vickers and Dan Hull, who have both gone to Hastings, and James Stone, who has switched to Sevenoaks Town.

Jude Macdonald is pleased with pre-season so far at ETFC | Picture by Josh Claxton

But Macdonald said: “All other players from last season's squad are staying with us, which is a real shot in the arm – especially players like Ollie Davies, after he rejoined at the end of February. Having him with us from the start will be like a new signing in itself.

"Aaron Capon has returned to the club after leaving a few years ago. I think this is something like the fifth or sixth time I have tried to sign Capes and I am really pleased to get it done. He has always been too good for step five and it's the right time for him to give step four a proper go.

"It’s the same with Ian Robinson, who has signed from Newhaven. He is more than good enough for the level and didn't get a fair crack of the whip when he last came to step four with me at Whitehawk. He is a player I am really looking forward to working with and I know that he can do really well at the level.

"Harvey Mapstone and Ed Ratcliffe are two other new faces that have arrived. We are still in the market for a couple more faces, but we are always very careful with our recruitment, rather than rushing to get people or going with a scattergun approach of signing as many players as possible, irrespective of position.

"We always try to find hungry boys that really want to push themselves, which we have done so far.”

Town are well into their pre-season friendlies programme. They’ve visited Saltdean at Newhaven (drew 1-1), Lancing (1-1) and Seaford (won 3-0), go to Peacehaven and Telscombe on Tuesday night (July 15) and then host Lewes on Saturday (July 19), Newhaven next Tuesday (22) and Littlehampton Saturday week (26).

Macdonald told us: “The first workouts have been really good. We have created plenty of chances in both games and that's always positive, but we know that there is still a lot of work to do. We have an ethos of coaching the performance and not the result - so we are always really relaxed about not picking up wins in pre-season."

The Town boss has previously spoken about ‘second season syndrome' which can affect some teams a year after flying through their first season at a higher level.

"I's something we are acutely aware of,” he said. “We know we will need to be better than last year and that is our main focus as coaching staff; what improvements can we make and how can we make them?

"I always think it's naive to start predicting league positions before a ball has been kicked because there are so many variables. We want to finish as high as we possibly can, but that starts when you win your first game.

"Our focus is on trying to play well and create chances - if we consistently play well then we know we will win games – then we can worry about league position in April.”