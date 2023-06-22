NationalWorldTV
Carabao Cup draw: Crawley Town to visit League One Exeter City in the first round

Crawley Town will travel to League One outfit Exeter City in the first round of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup, following today’s draw.
By Matt Pole
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

Scott Lindsey’s men will visit Devon on either Tuesday, August 8 or Wednesday, August 9.

The trip to St James’ Park will be the Reds’ first competitive away game of the 2023-24 campaign.

The date and kick-off time is to be confirmed.

The draw was conducted live on Sky Sports News by former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson and ex-Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley.

Crawley reached the third round of last season’s Carabao Cup, beating Bristol Rovers and Premier League outfit Fulham before losing 3-1 at Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

The two teams last met during the 2021-22 League Two campaign. The Grecians did the double over the Reds that season, winning 3-1 at the Broadfield Stadium in October 2021 and 2-1 at St James’ Park in March 2022.

Nick Tsaroulla of Crawley Town tackles Matt Jay of Exeter City during the League Two match at Broadfield Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Crawley, England. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesNick Tsaroulla of Crawley Town tackles Matt Jay of Exeter City during the League Two match at Broadfield Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Crawley, England. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Nick Tsaroulla of Crawley Town tackles Matt Jay of Exeter City during the League Two match at Broadfield Stadium on October 19, 2021 in Crawley, England. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
