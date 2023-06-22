Scott Lindsey’s men will visit Devon on either Tuesday, August 8 or Wednesday, August 9.
The trip to St James’ Park will be the Reds’ first competitive away game of the 2023-24 campaign.
The date and kick-off time is to be confirmed.
The draw was conducted live on Sky Sports News by former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson and ex-Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley.
Crawley reached the third round of last season’s Carabao Cup, beating Bristol Rovers and Premier League outfit Fulham before losing 3-1 at Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.
The two teams last met during the 2021-22 League Two campaign. The Grecians did the double over the Reds that season, winning 3-1 at the Broadfield Stadium in October 2021 and 2-1 at St James’ Park in March 2022.