Crawley Town will face Bradford City at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday August 5 to kick off their 2023/24 SkyBet League Two campaign.

The League Tow fixtures have been released and Crawley Town will start and finish the season at the Broadfield Stadium. They kick off against the Bantams on Saturday August 5 and end at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday April 27.

Their first away game is at Salford City on Saturday August 12.

Other key dates are Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, at home on Saturday October 7 and away on Saturday January 27 – although that could change if either side reach the FA Cup fourth round.

The Broadfield Stadium, home to Crawley Town. Picture: Crawley Town Football Club

They have a relatively local Christmas period with AFC Wimbledon at home on Saturday December 23, Gillingham away on Boxing Day, MK Dons away on Friday, December 29 and Swindon Town – Scott Lindsey’s old team – at the Broadfield Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Here are the fixtures in full including cup tie days and international date

Sat Aug 5 Bradford City H

Wed Aug 9 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 12 Salford City A

Tue Aug 15 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat Aug 19 Gillingham H

Sat Aug 26 Swindon Town A

Wed Aug 30 Carabao Cup Two Sat

Sep 2 Stockport County A

Sat Sep 9 Newport County H International Date

Sat Sep 16 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Sep 23 Grimsby Town A

Wed Sep 27 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 30 Sutton United H

Tue Oct 3 Doncaster Rovers A

Sat Oct 7 Wrexham H

Sat Oct 14 Morecambe A International Date

Sat Oct 21 Crewe Alexandra H

Tue Oct 24 Walsall A

Sat Oct 28 Forest Green Rovers A

Wed Nov 1 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Accrington Stanley H

Sat Nov 18 Barrow A International Date

Sat Nov 25 Harrogate Town H

Tue Nov 28 Notts County A

Sat Dec 2 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 9 Colchester United A

Sat Dec 16 Mansfield Town H

Wed Dec 20 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 23 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Tue Dec 26 Gillingham A

Fri Dec 29 Milton Keynes Dons A

Mon Jan 1 Swindon Town H

Sat Jan 6 Bradford City A Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 10 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 13 Salford City H

Sat Jan 20 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Wed Jan 24 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 27 Wrexham A Emirates FA Cup 4

Sat Feb 3 Morecambe H

Sat Feb 10 Crewe Alexandra A

Tue Feb 13 Walsall H

Sat Feb 17 Forest Green Rovers H

Sat Feb 24 Accrington Stanley A

Sun Feb 25 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Feb 28 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 2 Barrow H

Sat Mar 9 Harrogate Town A

Tue Mar 12 Notts County H

Sat Mar 16 Stockport County H Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 23 Tranmere Rovers A International Date

Fri Mar 29 Doncaster Rovers H

Mon Apr 1 Newport County A

Sat Apr 6 Mansfield Town A

Sat Apr 13 Colchester United H

Sat Apr 20 Sutton United A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 27 Grimsby Town H

Sat May 25 Emirates FA Cup Final

