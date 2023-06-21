The Reds’ league campaign schedule will be revealed at 9am but will find out their Carabao Cup opponents later on in the afternoon. Scott Lindsey’s side could face Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League or Coventry City, who lost the Championship play-off final to Luton Town, among others.
When is the Carabao Cup first round draw?
Crawley Town will discover their round one opponents in the Carabao Cup at 2.30pm on Thursday June 22. The draw will take place in the afternoon after the full confirmation of the Sky Bet League Two fixture list at 9am.
Where can I watch the draw?
The draw is being shown live on Sky Sports and will get underway at 2.30pm and will be divided into Northern and Southern sections.
What number ball is Crawley Town and who else in the draw?
Crawley Town will be ball number 11 in the draw. The other teams in the southern section are 1 AFC Wimbledon, 2 Birmingham City, 3 Bristol City, 4 Bristol Rovers, 5 Cambridge United, 6 Cardiff City, 7 Charlton Athletic, 8
Cheltenham Town, 9 Colchester United, 10 Coventry City, 11 Crawley Town,12 Exeter City, 13 Forest Green Rovers, 14 Gillingham, 15 Ipswich Town, 16 Leyton Orient, 17 Millwall, 18 Milton Keynes Dons, 19 Newport County,
20 Northampton Town, 21 Norwich City, 22 Oxford United, 23 Peterborough United, 24 Plymouth Argyle, 25 Portsmouth, 26 Queens Park Rangers, 27 Reading, 28 Southampton, 29 Stevenage, 30 Sutton United, 31 Swansea City, 32 Swindon Town, 33 Watford, 34 Wycombe Wanderers
When is the EFL Trophy draw?
The EFL Trophy Group Stage draw will take place live on Sky Sports at 11:30am on Thursday June 22. The 16 Invited U21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern section Groups. The Reds have been placed into Group B of the Southern Section alongside Charlton and Sutton United.