Goals from Tom Nichols and James Balagizi saw the Reds progress and now they are looking forward to getting another big club in the third round. You can watch Crawley Town fans celebrate the victory here.

Arsenal, Chelsea, current holders Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham and West Ham all enter the competition as sides who are playing in Europe go into the draw.

This year there will be a fourth round which is just TWO days after the World Cup final in December too.

Tom Nichols' cheeky celebration as he gives Crawley Town the lead against Fulham. Picture by Cory Pickford

The final for the 2022/23 campaign will take place from Wembley on Sunday, February 26.

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round draw will take place tonight (Wednesday, August 24) from 9.45pm BST, following the televised game Tranmere vs Newcastle.

Where can you watch the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and it is also set to be available to be live streamed on Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel.

Who could Crawley Town draw in Carabao Cup third round and what are the ball numbers?

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Blackburn Rovers

5 Brentford

6 Burnley

7 Charlton Athletic

8 Chelsea

9 Crawley Town

10 Crystal Palace

11 Derby County

12 Everton

13 Gillingham

14 Leicester City

15 Lincoln City

16 Liverpool

17 Manchester City

18 Manchester United

19 Milton Keynes Dons

20 Morecambe

21 Newport County

22 Nottingham Forest

23 Sheffield Wednesday

24 Southampton

25 Stevenage

26 Tottenham Hotspur

27 West Ham United

28 Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion

30 Leeds United or Barnsley

Here are the Carabao Cup 2022/23 dates

Round Three – week of 7 November 2022

Round Four – 20/21 December 2022

Round Five – January 2023

Semi Final 1st leg – w/c 23 January 2023

Semi Final 2nd leg – w/c 30 January 2023