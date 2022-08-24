Carabao Cup third round draw: Date, start time, live stream, TV channel and Crawley Town ball number and who they could draw including Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
Crawley Town pulled off the shock of the Carabao Cup second round with a 2-0 win over Premier League Fulham at the Broadfield Stadium.
Goals from Tom Nichols and James Balagizi saw the Reds progress and now they are looking forward to getting another big club in the third round. You can watch Crawley Town fans celebrate the victory here.
Arsenal, Chelsea, current holders Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham and West Ham all enter the competition as sides who are playing in Europe go into the draw.
This year there will be a fourth round which is just TWO days after the World Cup final in December too.
The final for the 2022/23 campaign will take place from Wembley on Sunday, February 26.
When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?
The Carabao Cup third round draw will take place tonight (Wednesday, August 24) from 9.45pm BST, following the televised game Tranmere vs Newcastle.
Where can you watch the Carabao Cup third round draw?
The Carabao Cup third round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and it is also set to be available to be live streamed on Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel.
Who could Crawley Town draw in Carabao Cup third round and what are the ball numbers?
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Blackburn Rovers
5 Brentford
6 Burnley
7 Charlton Athletic
8 Chelsea
9 Crawley Town
10 Crystal Palace
11 Derby County
12 Everton
13 Gillingham
14 Leicester City
15 Lincoln City
16 Liverpool
17 Manchester City
18 Manchester United
19 Milton Keynes Dons
20 Morecambe
21 Newport County
22 Nottingham Forest
23 Sheffield Wednesday
24 Southampton
25 Stevenage
26 Tottenham Hotspur
27 West Ham United
28 Wolverhampton Wanderers
29 Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion
30 Leeds United or Barnsley
Here are the Carabao Cup 2022/23 dates
Round Three – week of 7 November 2022
Round Four – 20/21 December 2022
Round Five – January 2023
Semi Final 1st leg – w/c 23 January 2023
Semi Final 2nd leg – w/c 30 January 2023
Final – Sunday 26 February 2023