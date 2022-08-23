Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town fans storm pitch after they stun Fulham in Carabao Cup - pictures and video

Minutes before the end of Crawley Town’s brilliant 2-0 win over Fulham in the Carabao Cup, fans were asked not to go on the pitch after the final whistle.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:13 am

The announcer said it was for their and the players’ safety, as well as the fine it will inevitably cost them.

Did that stop them? Of course it didn’t. Even owner Preston Johnson tweeted: “Let them rush the pitch @crawleytown.”

So when referee Lee Swabey did blow the final whistle, it was pandemonium as hundreds of Reds fans stormed the pitch to celebrate with the players, the staff and even owner Hunter Orrell, who could be seen with the documentary crew who are following the club this season. It will make brilliant footage.

Photographer Cory Pickford was there to catch the amazing scenes during and after the game.

You can see our player ratings from the game here.

