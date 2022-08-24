Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Tom Nichols and James Balagizi saw the Reds progress and now they are looking forward to getting another big club in the third round. You can watch Crawley Town fans celebrate the victory here.

Arsenal, Chelsea, current holders Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham and West Ham all enter the competition as sides who are playing in Europe go into the draw.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year there will be a fourth round which is just TWO days after the World Cup final in December too.

Tom Nichols' cheeky celebration as he gives Crawley Town the lead against Fulham. Picture by Cory Pickford

The final for the 2022/23 campaign will take place from Wembley on Sunday, February 26.

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round draw will take place tonight (Wednesday, August 24) from 9.45pm BST, following the televised game Tranmere vs Newcastle.

Where can you watch the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The Carabao Cup third round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and it is also set to be available to be live streamed on Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel.

Who could Crawley Town draw in Carabao Cup third round?

Ball numbers for the draw are yet to be confirmed…

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers

Southampton

Chelsea

Brentford

Derby County

Forest Green Rovers / Brighton

Everton

Gillingham / Exeter City

Nottingham Forest

Leeds United / Barnsley

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newport County

Bournemouth

Crystal Palace

Morecambe

Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley

Stevenage

Leicester

Tranmere Rovers / Newcastle

Charlton

MK Dons

West Ham

Wolves

Wycombe Wanderers / Bristol City

Here are the Carabao Cup 2022/23 dates

Round Three – week of 7 November 2022

Round Four – 20/21 December 2022

Round Five – January 2023

Semi Final 1st leg – w/c 23 January 2023

Semi Final 2nd leg – w/c 30 January 2023