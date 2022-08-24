Carabao Cup third round draw: Date, start time, live stream, TV channel and who Crawley Town could draw including Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
Crawley Town pulled off the shock of the Carabao Cup second round with a 2-0 win over Premier League Fulham at the Broadfield Stadium.
Goals from Tom Nichols and James Balagizi saw the Reds progress and now they are looking forward to getting another big club in the third round. You can watch Crawley Town fans celebrate the victory here.
Arsenal, Chelsea, current holders Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham and West Ham all enter the competition as sides who are playing in Europe go into the draw.
This year there will be a fourth round which is just TWO days after the World Cup final in December too.
The final for the 2022/23 campaign will take place from Wembley on Sunday, February 26.
When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?
The Carabao Cup third round draw will take place tonight (Wednesday, August 24) from 9.45pm BST, following the televised game Tranmere vs Newcastle.
Where can you watch the Carabao Cup third round draw?
The Carabao Cup third round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football and it is also set to be available to be live streamed on Sky Sports Football's YouTube channel.
Who could Crawley Town draw in Carabao Cup third round?
Ball numbers for the draw are yet to be confirmed…
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Lincoln City
Blackburn Rovers
Southampton
Chelsea
Brentford
Derby County
Forest Green Rovers / Brighton
Everton
Gillingham / Exeter City
Nottingham Forest
Leeds United / Barnsley
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newport County
Bournemouth
Crystal Palace
Morecambe
Sheffield Wednesday
Burnley
Stevenage
Leicester
Tranmere Rovers / Newcastle
Charlton
MK Dons
West Ham
Wolves
Wycombe Wanderers / Bristol City
Here are the Carabao Cup 2022/23 dates
Round Three – week of 7 November 2022
Round Four – 20/21 December 2022
Round Five – January 2023
Semi Final 1st leg – w/c 23 January 2023
Semi Final 2nd leg – w/c 30 January 2023
Final – Sunday 26 February 2023