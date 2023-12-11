Chairman excited by Burgess Hill Town prospects after Mansell is appointed manager

Fearless football is being promised as Burgess Hill Town go into a new start under Gary Mansell.

Mansell, who stepped up to be No2 to Dean Cox earlier this season, was appointed manager immediately after Cox’s surprise decision to quit a week ago..

The UEFA A coaching licence holder took first team training for the first time as boss last Thursday but was denied a quick chance to oversee his opening game when Saturday’s visit to Beckenham Town was rained off. Instead his debut as boss will come at Sevenoaks on Saturday.

Mansell is the club’s FIFTH manager in 11 months – Jay Lovett was axed in Febuary and his replacement Matt Longhurst soon moved over. Lewis Taylor took over but was replaced by Cox after last season ended.

Gary Mansell is the new Burgess Hill Town boss | Picture: BHTFC

BHTFC said: “Gary has already been working with the first team players this season and has been very well received. He is well placed to hit the ground running.”

Chairman Vince Alfieri and the club’s board said they were extremely excited with the appointment.

Alfieri said: “Gary plays a fearless brand of football and has been hugely successful with his teams winning football matches. His professionalism and high-performance standards are exemplary and he is now ready for the next step in his football management career.

"Gary has exactly the expertise needed to develop our playing identity that will bring us success in the future. He has an exciting set of footballing principles and the drive to enable them.

Dean Cox at his last home game in charge at BHTFC - the draw with Littlehampton Town | Picture: Chris Neal

"We have a very talented squad that Gary will now be developing and whilst we are in a transitional season, and change does take time. I know Gary and the team are fully committed to win football matches and building on our start to the season.

"This appointment aligns with our exciting growth plans for the football club where we are looking to build an improved stadium that will enable a number of benefits to our community. Gary and the team will need our loyal fanbase to get behind them so it would be great to see as many of you as possible supporting the team.”