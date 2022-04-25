Champions Hastings United agree new two-year deal for boss

It will keep the popular Pilot Field figure at the club to the end of the 2023/24 season.

Elphick joined Hastings in the 2018/19 season as a player was named manager in November 2021 after Chris Agutter left. He led United to Isthmian South East League glory, the first league win for a Hastings United men’s side in 20 years.

Gary Elphick at The Pilot Field on Saturday / Picture: Scott White

Elphick said: “I’m obviously delighted to be extending my stay at Hastings United. I would like to go on record once again to the owners, directors, and CEO Billy Wood for not only placing their trust in me in the first place but now also for rewarding me with a new deal.

"I’d also like to give a special mention to Chris Agutter, his previous work at the club should never be overlooked and he was the reason I joined this special club in the first place. My backroom staff have also played a pivotal role in our current success, they are the team behind the team, and they are very special people.

"The group of players I have to thank as well, they are talented but most importantly a driven team. I look forward to working with them in the future and hopefully adding certain ingredients on the way to make us more successful.

"To the fans, I’ve forged a special relationship in years gone by with you, you’ve welcomed me from the very start and made me feel part of the family. I hope I can continue to reward you with success. Onwards and upwards COYU!”

Chairman and CEO Wood said: “I am delighted that Gary and the staff are staying for the foreseeable future. There were no questions our end that we wanted Gary to stay, I really enjoy working with him and know our goals are aligned.