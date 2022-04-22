One more game for Hastings United's champs - and one more record to claim

Easter victories at home to VCD and away to Lancing took them to 85 points – a new record tally for the division. That came a week after they clinched the title with a draw at Faversham.

And if they keep another clean sheet in the final game at home to Sevenoaks tomorrow, they will have managed the division’s best-ever defensive record over a season.

Elphick is delighted but not surprised his squad have carried on winning since clinching the Isthmian south-east title 13 days ago.

There were wonderful scenes as Hastings United got their hands on the title / Picture: Scott White

They beat VCD 3-0 on Saturday thanks to goals by Jack Dixon, Danny Parish and Kenny Pogue before the trophy was presented to the team amid joyous scenes at The Pilot Field.

On Monday strikes by Ben Pope and James Hull clinched that points record with a 2-0 success at Culver Road.

Elphick said a 28th league win in 38 games and another clean sheet, would be the aim tomorrow – albeit against a side who are top of the form table having won their past six matches.

Elphick said last Saturday was a special and memorable day for everyone connected with United.

“The whole squad has been great and it’s really pleasing that we’ve carried on winning games after securing the title,” he said.

“We could have taken our foot off the gas after getting it won but haven’t.

“To win and then have the trophy presented made it a brilliant day.

“As manager I tried to step back from it a little and watch the players and fans enjoying the moment, and they certainly did that. Everyone deserves this after the season we’ve had. There was a bit of a party afterwards in the clubhouse.”

Elphick said he was delighted to break the points record and felt a final defensive shut-out for keeper Louis Rogers would be the icing on the cake.

“It will be a tough game because Sevenoaks are flying with their new manager,” he said. “But we’re at full strength and are keen to have a good send-off for the season.”