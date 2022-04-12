Champions in pictures - a dozen great images of Hastings United celebrating

There were amazing scenes after the final whistle at Faversham on Saturday, when a 1-1 draw secured the Isthmian south east title for Gary Elphick and his team. It was a prize they'd been so close to grasping in the 2019-20 season before Covid intervend with 10 games to go and the season was declared null and void. Another attempt was launched in 20-21 but that season was cut short even sooner - again with United top.

But now a full season has been possible and Hastings have shown they deserve the title and the automatic promotion that goes with it by storming to the prize with three games to spare. On this page and the ones linked you can see some fabulous pictures by Scott White - who has been with the team every step of the way.