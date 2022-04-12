The celebrations get started after Hastings United clinch the Isthmian south east title with a point at Faversham / Pictures: Scott White

Champions in pictures - a dozen great images of Hastings United celebrating

They're the pictures that show Hastings United's players making the most of a moment they have waited a long time to enjoy.

By Steve Bone
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 7:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 8:02 am

There were amazing scenes after the final whistle at Faversham on Saturday, when a 1-1 draw secured the Isthmian south east title for Gary Elphick and his team. It was a prize they'd been so close to grasping in the 2019-20 season before Covid intervend with 10 games to go and the season was declared null and void. Another attempt was launched in 20-21 but that season was cut short even sooner - again with United top.

But now a full season has been possible and Hastings have shown they deserve the title and the automatic promotion that goes with it by storming to the prize with three games to spare. On this page and the ones linked you can see some fabulous pictures by Scott White - who has been with the team every step of the way.

Read here how we reported Hastings being promoted on Saturday and here, what the initial reaction was. See a special back page devoted to their achievement in the Hastings Observer this Friday.

1.

Danny Parish celebrates / Pictures: Scott White

Photo Sales

2.

Dave Martin and Jack Dixon / Pictures: Scott White

Photo Sales

3.

Sam Adams and Kenny Pogue / Pictures: Scott White

Photo Sales

4.

Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney / Pictures: Scott White

Photo Sales
Hastings UnitedHastings
Next Page
Page 1 of 3